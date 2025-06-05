Chiefs' Matt Nagy Reveals Tremendous News Surrounding Rashee Rice
The Kansas City Chiefs were without wide receiver Rashee Rice for the majority of the 2024 campaign after suffering a torn ACL in just four games of the season. While the Chiefs did muster their way to the Super Bowl, the wide receiving room took a massive hit with Rice on the sidelines.
Since his injury, a ton of optimism from multiple coaches and players has flowed through the organization that Rice will be ready to play in the upcoming 2025 campaign. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes believes that Rice is returning to the form he was playing in before his injury.
“He’s, he’s making plays on the football field,” Mahomes said. “He’s explosive; he looks fast. You saw the start of last season. I think he can be one of the best receivers in the league.”
While it means one thing coming from Mahomes, Chiefs' offensive coordinator Matt Nagy has had to look at this from a coaching perspective. Rice is coming off one of the more difficult injuries to recover from, but from what he told the media on Wednesday, the return of Rice is a very real possibility.
"He's looked good," Nagy said. "He's come back strong, he's been working hard to get to this point. It reminds me of last year, where he was going into this part of the year. When these guys start learning, even with Xavier (Worthy) right now, you can tell he knows where he's going. Those guys are looking sharp."
Worthy totaled the second-most receiving yards for the Chiefs last season, but if Rice were healthy, it was looking like he'd be the biggest threat in the wide receiving room. Hearing that Rice and Worthy are both progressing well at this point in the season is a good sign for the Chiefs, especially as they look to rebound from their Super Bowl loss.
The exact timeline for Rice's return is unavailable at the moment. While he is progressing well in OTAs, his off-the-field trouble could impact Rice's return to the Chiefs full-time. Regardless, when Rice comes back, the Chiefs will likely have a full and dangerous wide receiving room for the 2025 campaign.
