Will the Chiefs’ Dynasty Begin to Crack in 2025?
The end of the 2024 season may have been the worst-case scenario for the Kansas City Chiefs, who were in pursuit of NFL history. While they may have been the only team in NFL history to make it back to a Super Bowl after winning it two years in a row, it isn't even like they were close.
They got outclassed by the Philadelphia Eagles in every metric, and the Eagles just seemed like they wanted it more. The Chiefs took a massive blow in what could've been a legacy-defining moment for Patrick Mahomes, but now he has to contend with constant disrespect from analysts due to this blunder.
This blemish on his career is more than just a Super Bowl that he lost, but may ultimately result in him never being able to surpass Tom Brady as the GOAT. It's safe to say that all eyes are on the Chiefs to see how they respond in the 2025 season after being embarrassed on the biggest stage in sports.
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he published an article that goes over every team's best and worst-case scenario for the 2025 NFL season. For the Chiefs, anything short of winning or at least making it to another Super Bowl is the worst-case scenario.
"Patrick Mahomes' O-line recovers from an ugly Super Bowl, a freshened-up pass-catching corps led by Xavier Worthy and Rashee Rice reignites the deep attack, and the dynasty captures yet another championship".
This team has proven time and time again that they have what it takes to win a Super Bowl, and in 2025, they can definitely do it again. They'd be entering rare air if they made it to four straight Super Bowls, but unlike the Buffalo Bills, they're hoping their record will be 3 - 1 instead of 0 - 4.
"The line is reworked but no less unstable, forcing Mahomes to scramble more than he'd like, and Andy Reid's scheming can't undo lingering injuries. They fail to make the Super Bowl for the first time in four years".
The Chiefs are the few teams in the NFL where a successful season isn't determined by their regular-season record. A lot of people don't view their season truly starting until the playoffs, and if they don't make it back to the Super Bowl in 2025, the cracks will start to show in what was an amazing dynasty.
