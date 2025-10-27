Chiefs Reveal Inactives for Monday Night Clash With Commanders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The streak is over.
Until last week, Trey Smith had barely missed a snap, let alone a game. But lower-back spasms will shelve the Chiefs’ Pro Bowl guard for at least Kansas City’s Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan) contest against Washington (3-4).
Smith will miss his first game since Oct. 10, 2022, when a pectoral injury forced him out of the lineup in a 30-29 win over the Raiders, snapping a 63-game starting streak. Overall, Smith has started 87 of a possible 88 games since the Chiefs selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.
Mike Caliendo, who started the season’s last six games in 2024, including Super Bowl 59 after the team moved Joe Thuney to left tackle, will replace Smith in the lineup. A 6-4, 301-pound lineman out of Western Michigan, Caliendo will make his seventh NFL start, including playoffs.
On a short week after they play the Commanders Monday, the Chiefs have to travel to Buffalo for a Week 9 AFC showdown at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.
Also inactive for a third straight game is rookie Josh Simmons, away from the team for personal reasons. Head coach Andy Reid said Thursday the starting left tackle is dealing with a family issue. Asked whether there’s still no timeline for his return, Reid seemed to leave open the possibility Simmons could come back sooner rather than later.
Kansas City has a bye week after playing Buffalo.
Here are the full inactive lists for both teams.
Kansas City Chiefs
- CB Kristian Fulton
- WR Jalen Royals
- TE Jared Wiley
- RB Elijah Mitchell
- G Trey Smith
- T Josh Simmons
- DE Malik Herring
Washington Commanders
- QB Jayden Daniels
- CB Noah Igbinoghene
- K Matt Gay
- LB Ale Kaho
- T Trent Scott
- TE Colson Yankoff
