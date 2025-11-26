Chiefs Inching Back to Health at 3 Significant Positions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In their 23-20 overtime win over the Colts on Sunday, the Chiefs had 96 offensive snaps, most by an NFL team this season. So, they would’ve welcomed a breather this week.

Instead, they get only 96 hours before kicking off in Dallas on Thanksgiving (3:30 p.m. CT, CBS/KCTV, Channel 5, 96.5 The Fan). The good news is they appear to be healing slowly.

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) avoids a tackle by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jamal Adams (33) during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Starting wide receivers Rashee Rice (hamstring) and Xavier Worthy (ankle) both improved from limited on Monday to full participation at Tuesday’s practice, the most important on-field day during a short week. Starting linebacker Leo Chenal (knee) also got upgraded from limited to full on Tuesday.

Pacheco to return

Head coach Andy Reid also confirmed on Tuesday that running back Isiah Pacheco will return to action in Dallas, his first game since injuring his MCL Oct. 27 against Washington.

“Well, let's see how he does today,” Reid said Tuesday, “but then we'll get him in there. And he'll play. How much, I can't tell you that right now. See how it goes along the running-back front.”

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) warms up prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Patrick Mahomes (groin) was again full participation. The quarterback said he tweaked the muscle on Sunday during a first-half scramble.

“It's just part of playing football,” Mahomes said Tuesday. “Stuff like that happens, and all you do is, you get back in, you get some work on it, and you go out there and practice.”

Nov 23, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The only Kansas City concern on Tuesday – other than Noah Gray (concussion) and Trey Smith (ankle) not practicing and almost certainly out for the game – was Chris Roland-Wallace (back). A vital part of Steve Spagnuolo’s defense, the cornerback was full participation on Monday but was downgraded to limited on Tuesday.

“He's done exceptionally well,” Spagnuolo said Tuesday. “He's just done this the whole time he's been here. He came in as a free agent. We didn't know if he was a corner or safety, but he's a good football player. Got really good instincts, really good ball skills and tackles well.

“And, we're always trying to find ways that we kind of, you can see, we've been tinkering back there a little bit, and we'll see … A lot of it depends on the matchup of the players that we're going against. But Chris Roland-Wallace is going to play for us.”

Oct 27, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Chris Roland-Wallace (30) defends Washington Commanders safety Tyler Owens (18) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Cowboys update

Speaking of cornerbacks, Dallas on Tuesday added starter Caelen Carson (limited, hamstring). That’s something to watch, considering how banged up the Chiefs are at wide receiver.

Also on Tuesday, the Cowboys upgraded George Pickens (knee/calf) to limited participation after he was listed as did not practice Monday. However, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton (ankle) missed a second straight practice and now is considered a longshot to play on Thursday.

