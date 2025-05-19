Analyst Sounds Off on Chiefs-Cowboys Thanksgiving Day Matchup
One of the premier games that is scheduled for 2025 comes on Thanksgiving in the Dallas Cowboys' traditional Thanksgiving Day game. Their opponent this year will be the Kansas City Chiefs, and the two franchises will square off for the first time since the 2021 NFL campaign.
The last victory went to the Chiefs, but it wasn't on as big of a stage that this Thanksgiving Day game will be. The Chiefs are looking to make Christmas the day that they play on each season, but since that is unlikely to be approved, this Thanksgiving Day game is the next best thing.
With all the popularity surrounding the Chiefs franchise, it makes a ton of sense why the National Football League wants to have them plastered all over primetime games this season. The Chiefs are the only team that holds seven primetime games, with their Thanksgiving Day opponents falling right behind them with six.
The Chiefs have become so popular that NFL fans have an opinion on them. Whether you love them or hate them, the Chiefs franchise deserves the limelight. So much so that analyst Mike Florio believes this Thanksgiving Day game has the makings of being the most viewed holiday game this season.
"The Cowboys-Chiefs game of Thanksgiving in that 4:30 PM ET spot, that's going to shatter the single-season viewership record," Florio said on Pro Football Talk. "I looked it up, the record is 42.1 million from a Giants-Cowboys game on Thanksgiving in 2022. That broke the record of the Giants-49ers epic Monday night game from 1990."
The Cowboys and the Chiefs ranked within the top three spots in Average National TV Viewership last season, both generating over 22 million views per game. That being said, pinning two of the most popular teams against one another should easily reach that 42.1 million record that Florio stated.
The Chiefs not only have the face of the NFL in Patrick Mahomes, but this game could also be a turning point in which franchise is deemed "America's Team". With all the success that Kansas City has had since Mahomes has taken over the starting quarterback role, the outcome of the Thanksgiving game has a lot riding on it.
