Missouri Facing Challenges to Keep Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs got home-field advantage better than any other team in the National Football League. Arrowhead has been a staple for the Chiefs for a long time.
And playing there is like no other. No matter what is going on with the Chiefs, the fans always show up. We have seen the images and videos throughout the years of fans lining up many hours before the start of games, ready to cheer on the Chiefs.
The Chiefs have explored making a new stadium, and that has its ups and downs. Of course, the Chiefs do not want to give their full home-field advantage away, but the franchise is due for a new stadium.
Now there are new challenges that the state of Missouri can potentially face to keep the Chiefs.
"As the Chiefs between renovating their current stadium in Missouri and building a new one in Kansas, a new lawsuit could streamline the options," said Mike Florio of NBC Sports.
"Via kctv5.com, a lawsuit has been filed Missouri’s funding plan to renovate Arrowhead Stadium."
“We are saying that the Chiefs and Royals and technically the Cardinals are certainly the only ones that can benefit from this, whereas the MLS teams, the Battlehawks, the Blues, as I said, they get nothing, so there is some frustration there.”
“The appropriations described in the bill are a direct gift or bribe to the owners of the Chiefs and the Royals to stay in Missouri,” the lawsuit alleges."
“The Attorney General is constitutionally obligated to defend the laws enacted by the people of Missouri through their elected representatives,” a spokesperson for Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey said. “Our office is currently reviewing the lawsuit.”
"While the wheels of justice can move very, very slowly, it will be important to the Chiefs to have confidence that their final decision will result in the project coming to fruition. If the Chiefs decide the lawsuit has merit, that could push them toward Kansas."
It is something that is going to be worked on behind the scenes. But if the Chiefs end up moving in the future, it will surely not be the same as playing in Arrowhead. There is still a lot that has to happen for the final decision to be made.
