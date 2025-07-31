Analyst Says Chiefs Are a Top-Tier Team Still
The Kansas City Chiefs have positioned themselves to have a stronger team in 2025 compared to last season. Changes were necessary for them to compete for the Super Bowl this year. It's also important to remember that the Chiefs still boast the best head coach and quarterback duo in the National Football League.
The Chiefs are determined to rebound from their disappointing ending last season. They realize that changes are needed to return to the big game next year and achieve a different outcome. The team will have additional motivation next season, fueled by all the discussions throughout the offseason about the Chiefs potentially taking a significant step back.
The Chiefs will also have extra motivation to win next season because of all the talk that the Chiefs' dynasty is over and they are not going to be good this season. That is something surprising to see because the Chiefs still have the best quarterback and head coach combo in the NFL. But the Chiefs do not mind proving to people that they can still win at a high level and be serious contenders.
That is what they want to do, and it is going to have to come from the offensive side of the ball this season. That is going to be the reason or not why the Chiefs win it all. The Chiefs have a good team going into the season with a good coaching staff. They just have to fix the things that hurt them last season, and they will be a harder team to beat in 2025.
"You go from a bad of tackles to a surplus of tackles, that is a positive," said Nick Wright on First Things First.
Wright put the Chiefs at the top of the tier of all the NFL teams.
"My main thing is that the Chiefs cannot be number one," said Chris Broussard. "They just gave up 40 points to the team that is number two. Philadelphia should be number one. They should be at the top. The Chiefs are going to be good, but there is no way they should be ahead of the Eagles. The Eagles have the better offensive line, running back, receivers, and defense."
