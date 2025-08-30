Chiefs' Latest Mock Draft Pick Spells Doom For One Player
College Football season is here, and with it, a glimpse into tomorrow's NFL stars. It's never too early to think about what next season's draft looks like, and that's why FOX Sports has released a 2026 NFL mock draft.
While the players listed have the capacity to rise and fall on the draft boards, it's still a good idea to have these names in the back of your mind to monitor them during the season. For the Kansas City Chiefs, FOX Sports believes they're going to address their defense in next year's draft class.
Who Should They Draft?
"Dennis-Sutton is another prospect who could easily shoot up the board if he posts another strong season this year. He finished tied for fifth in the Big Ten in tackles for loss (13) and tied for sixth in sacks (8.5). With the departure of Abdul Carter, 2025 should be a big year for him".
Dani Dennis-Sutton is entering his senior year with the Penn State Nittany Lions and has a chance to make a name for himself this upcoming season. While a successful senior season would result in him becoming unavailable for the Chiefs, the entire league should be put on notice.
His number of sacks is only expected to go up as he'll be a guy the Nittany Lions turn to every down on defense to make a play. Penn State has produced plenty of productive edge rushers in the NFL, and Dennis-Sutton may be the next name up in an illustrious history of defensive playmakers.
Inadvertently, FOX Sports revealed who they believe will finish among the top of the NFL by releasing the draft order in which they think these players will be drafted. The Chiefs hold the 28th pick in this mock draft, which means they don't think they'll make it back to a Super Bowl next season.
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, the Chiefs ' first-round pick two seasons ago, sustained a season-ending injury during the preseason, which is a massive blow to their depth at defensive end as well as their defense in general.
Dennis-Sutton may not be available depending on how successful he is in his senior season, but perhaps the Chiefs should be looking at the defensive end position regardless for next season's draft.
George Karlaftis projects to hold down the left side of their defensive line for the next five years, but they don't know what they have in incoming rookie Ashton Gillette, and with Anudike-Uzomah out for the season, they should look to next year's draft to bolster their defensive end depth even more.
