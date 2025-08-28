How Chiefs Have Proved They Can't Be Counted Out
The Kansas City Chiefs should always be perennial Super Bowl contenders in the NFL. They've shown time and time again that no matter where they may be in roster construction, record, or draft position, this is a team that's resilient and finds ways to win.
Last year may have been the biggest example of this, as they cruised through the regular season, and Patrick Mahomes had the worst statistical season as their starting quarterback. Yet, they still made it to a Super Bowl with relative ease.
FOX Sports released its list of the top teams that are Super Bowl contenders, and it's no surprise that the Chiefs made the list. They're under teams like the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens, but are still listed as one of the premier contenders.
Never Count Them Out
"After all their close calls during the regular season last year, many thought the league was finally catching up to them. Then they found their way to yet another Super Bowl. OK, they were pounded there by the Eagles".
Both of Mahomes' losses in the Super Bowl have been due to the opposing teams being able to put relentless pressure on him, but as long as he has just a bit of time to survey the field, the Chiefs shouldn't be losing as bas as they did.
"But that just guarantees that this Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes dynasty, now entering its eighth season, won’t be complacent. At this point, it’s safer to assume they are a championship contender until they actually, someday, show that they’re not".
The Chiefs' dynasty, which has looked unstoppable in the past, is at risk of crumbling apart next season. A lesser team would've taken their beating at the hands of the Eagles and accepted that their reign is over, but not the Chiefs.
Renewed Attitude
The Chiefs have short-term memory, and that's what they're going to need in order to move past the last time they were on an NFL field. It all starts with Andy Reid and his positivity trickling down to every aspect of this team.
The end of last season is already in the rear-view mirror, and they're ready to go out in 2025 and show the rest of the NFL world that they aren't going anywhere. Expect the Chiefs to get back to elite status, and they should be the favorites to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl once more.
