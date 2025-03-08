Chiefs' Chris Jones Earns Major Praise For 2024 Performance
The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot of moving pieces this offseason, from rotational practice squad players to even their brightest stars. Luckily for them, perennial All-Pro Chris Jones isn't going anywhere.
Their star defensive tackle has been the anchor of the Chiefs' defense for years. After being drafted in the second round 9 years ago, Jones made an immediate impact, being selected to the PFWA All-Rookie team.
Jones is a 6-time Pro Bowler (since 2019), and a 3-time First Team All-Pro (since 2022). This past season, Jones proved why he's the best defensive tackle in the league. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones finished the year as the highest rated interior defender, with a grade of 90.2. PFF's Jim Wyman had some words to say about the greatness of Chris Jones:
"A regular on lists like these, Chris Jones continued to dominate even in his age-30 season, leading all interior defenders with 88 pressures on the season while posting a 91.5 PFF pass-rush grade," Wyman wrote. "His pressure total ranked second among all defenders, regardless of position, with only Jared Verse tallying more (89). Despite that, Jones managed only seven sacks, but his impact was felt as he helped lead the Chiefs’ defense to a third consecutive AFC Championship victory."
While his efforts didn't get Kansas City the Lombardi, he did everything he could. For years, Jones has been the driving anchor of this Chiefs defense, consistently wreaking havoc on any quarterback that stands before him.
While age might start becoming a factor for Jones, as he'll turn 31 before the start of next season, so far he's shown no signs of slowing down, and I don't think there'll be any change for the 2025 season either.
Right now, Jones is the only defensive tackle the Chiefs have under contract for next season, and I think it's crucial that KC finds him a partner in crime. We know by now that players like Chris Jones don't come around very often, so finding young talent that can learn from an experienced veteran like Jones would allow the Chiefs to continue dominating any offensive line put before them.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.