Wearing 1D Glasses: Why Sunday Is All About Dimensions for Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Some may have pointed to an early season Giants game as a respite for the Chiefs during a brutal first-half schedule. Think again.
Russell Wilson finished Week 2 leading the NFL in passing yards. The Giants made a valiant effort to avoid an 0-2 start, in a 40-37 overtime loss at Dallas on Sunday. The quarterback was 30 of 41 for 450 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Malik Nabers and Wan’Dale Robinson combined for 309 yards and three touchdowns on 17 receptions.
Compounding the deep ball
And entering Kansas City’s visit to face the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said that the combination of Wilson’s deep-ball ability and those dangerous receivers get compounded when the Giants can successfully run the ball.
“Like all these teams that have good backs and skill on the edges,” he said Thursday, “if you let them be two-dimensional -- everyone knows what I’m talking about, right? -- they dictate whether they are going to run. That becomes a tough day. So, hopefully we can get it one-dimensional and the only way we can do that is to stop the run or make that a focus. That’ll be the intent and that’s what we’ll hope to do early.”
The Eagles capitalized on a two-dimensional opportunity last week. Andy Reid said he knew he had to match Nick Sirianni’s aggressiveness going into Sunday’s game, so the Chiefs’ head coach kept his offense on the field facing fourth-and-1 from his own 36-yard line. And on Kansas City’s first possession of the second half, the Eagles stopped the Chiefs in their tracks.
In a 10-10 game, the Chiefs came out in a full-house backfield, with tight ends Robert Tonyan and Noah Gray parallel to the line of scrimmage, prepared to block for Kareem Hunt. But when the Eagles thwarted the play, the most critical asset wasn’t simply field position. It was surrendering a field goal.
Those three points gave the Eagles a 13-10 lead, and more importantly, the ability to dictate run or pass. Spagnuolo was at a disadvantage.
What Giants do best
This week, at least the Chiefs are aware of what the Giants do best. Robinson leads the NFL in receiving yards on deep passes. Nabers ranks second. If the Chiefs can take away the run, as Spagnuolo will strive to do, New York becomes one-dimensional.
Last week’s Giants-Cowboys thriller had six lead changes after the start of the fourth quarter, including Brandon Aubrey’s sudden-death, 46-yard field goal. The Dallas kicker also connected on a 64-yarder with no time remaining to send the contest to overtime.
