Reid Gives Final Details on Xavier Worthy Entering Giants Game
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium at team headquarters after Friday’s practice. The Chiefs will visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).
To view his comments, watch below.
Opening statement:
“Alright, the guys that didn’t practice today were Mike Danna and (Kristian) Fulton. Everybody else practiced and we will see how it goes. I know the questions will be Xavier (Worthy) and so on. I’ve just got to see. I mean he practiced today and did a good job, and (Jalen) Royals practiced today. Both of them ran routes pretty good. Anyways, we will just see how it goes.”
On what getting Isiah Pacheco 100 yards in this game would mean:
REID: “This is his home (New Jersey), so it would be great for the team and great for him.”
On Patrick Mahomes being on the injury report this week:
“He couldn’t even tell you what play it was. It swelled up a little bit and then – overnight -- and they got it down. He practiced the whole week and looked good.”
On Pacheco played through a torn labrum his rookie year (2022), and similarites to what Xavier Worthy is going through:
REID: “A little bit. They’re all different and you know that. It’s hard to compare notes on guys because everybody’s injuries are different, different spots. No injury is the same. We’ll just see how he does.”
On worries about Worthy aggravating the injury, and conversations with vice president of sports medicine Rick Burkholder:
REID: “I’m just gonna say we’ll see how it goes here. I’ve got to see – see how he did after practice here. I haven’t talked to him. I haven’t talked to Rick or him about it.”
On how Worthy looked at practice:
REID: “He’s done a nice job. He runs fast.”
On because the team doesn’t hit in practice, determining his contact level in the game:
REID: “I leave it up to the doctors and Rick. Whatever they say, we practice with them or practice without them. That’s how it goes. We don’t – whatever goes.”
On potentially getting both Worthy and Royals back against the Giants:
REID: “Both of them are good players. It would help with the other guys (wide receivers). I don’t want to take anything away from the other guys, either. They’re doing a nice job.”
