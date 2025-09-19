Arrowhead Report

Reid Gives Final Details on Xavier Worthy Entering Giants Game

What Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said from the podium after Friday’s practice.

Zak Gilbert

Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball during the second half against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City head coach Andy Reid spoke from the podium at team headquarters after Friday’s practice. The Chiefs will visit the Giants on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan).

To view his comments, watch below.

Opening statement:

“Alright, the guys that didn’t practice today were Mike Danna and (Kristian) Fulton. Everybody else practiced and we will see how it goes. I know the questions will be Xavier (Worthy) and so on. I’ve just got to see. I mean he practiced today and did a good job, and (Jalen) Royals practiced today. Both of them ran routes pretty good. Anyways, we will just see how it goes.”

On what getting Isiah Pacheco 100 yards in this game would mean:

REID: “This is his home (New Jersey), so it would be great for the team and great for him.”

Patrick Mahomes, Isiah Pacheco
Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) hands the ball to running back Isiah Pacheco (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

On Patrick Mahomes being on the injury report this week:

“He couldn’t even tell you what play it was. It swelled up a little bit and then – overnight -- and they got it down. He practiced the whole week and looked good.”

On Pacheco played through a torn labrum his rookie year (2022), and similarites to what Xavier Worthy is going through:

REID: “A little bit. They’re all different and you know that. It’s hard to compare notes on guys because everybody’s injuries are different, different spots. No injury is the same. We’ll just see how he does.”

On worries about Worthy aggravating the injury, and conversations with vice president of sports medicine Rick Burkholder:

REID: “I’m just gonna say we’ll see how it goes here. I’ve got to see – see how he did after practice here. I haven’t talked to him. I haven’t talked to Rick or him about it.”

On how Worthy looked at practice:

REID: “He’s done a nice job. He runs fast.”

Xavier Worth
NFL Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On because the team doesn’t hit in practice, determining his contact level in the game:

REID: “I leave it up to the doctors and Rick. Whatever they say, we practice with them or practice without them. That’s how it goes. We don’t – whatever goes.”

On potentially getting both Worthy and Royals back against the Giants:

REID: “Both of them are good players. It would help with the other guys (wide receivers). I don’t want to take anything away from the other guys, either. They’re doing a nice job.”

Jalen Royals
Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Thanks for trusing OnSI with the most thorough news and information on Chiefs Kingdom; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us your thoughts on Sunday night’s game by visiting our Facebook page (here).

feed

Published
Zak Gilbert
ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI