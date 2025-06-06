The Next Phase on the Agenda for Chiefs' Revenge Season
The Kansas City Chiefs have revenge on their minds as they head into the 2025 NFL campaign. After a strong regular season, the Chiefs got humiliated in the Super Bowl at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, which has prompted the Kansas City franchise to make the appropriate adjustments going forward.
Last season, the Chiefs often gave their fans a scare with the number of one-score games they competed in. Luckily for the Chiefs, they came out on the winning side more times than not, but it did expose holes that the franchise had to deal with all season.
As we've seen in the past, this isn't the type of team the Chiefs are. They have proven that they can be a juggernaut on offense, exploding for multiple blowout games against their opponents. Their biggest win margin in 2024 came against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas by the final score of 29-10.
Going into 2025, the Chiefs will be on the hunt to put the pedal to the metal and win the games they are already expected to win, and do so by a large number. According to both Mike Florio and Chris Simms, that is the next step on the agenda for Kansas City's dominance.
"What they need to do this year is master the art of dominating teams again," Simms said on Pro Football Talk. "That's where they've gotten away from. They found a way to keep games close and then pull it out in the end, but you're playing with fire like that."
While the one-score games certainly made for entertaining football from a viewership perspective, it had to have been daunting for the Chiefs to have to play in close games after close games. However, that has become the 411 for the Chiefs as of late, something that Simms points out as well.
"Can they get back to dominating football teams? We haven't seen really in a regular season on a consistent basis since when? I don't know, four years ago maybe? When they were really winning games like that, where you're just like 'Oh my gosh, they're just piling on, they can do whatever they want. See you later, other team."
The Chiefs look to have a better roster on paper ahead of the 2025 campaign. Addressing the offensive line was a huge need. So much so that the blowout games could be on the horizon, so long as Patrick Mahomes has more time to find a receiver.
