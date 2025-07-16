Chiefs' Nick Bolton's High Ranking for His Position
The Kansas City Chiefs have revenge on their mind heading into next season. Not only are they coming off a Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles that ended their chance to make history last season, but a lot of people have been talking badly about the Chiefs this offseason. The noise coming from the outside against the Chiefs has been loud and clear, and the Chiefs are hearing it.
Now, the Chiefs will look to get back next season to the Super Bowl and win it. The Chiefs need to play better football than they played last season. The Chiefs are also facing the fact that they will look a lot different next season on the defensive side of the ball. The Chiefs welcomed in a lot of new faces this season, and they also lost a lot of key players from last season.
One thing that the Chiefs have done well over the last few seasons is bring in players that they believe in, and they have them playing the best football of their careers. The Chiefs will look to do that next season once again. But the Chiefs know that they have to build that chemistry as a team. They will do that in training camp, which starts next week.
One player that the Chiefs did bring back this offseason was linebacker Nick Bolton. Bolton was a good player for the Chiefs last season, and that was one key move that the Chiefs made this offseason. The Chiefs will turn to Bolton to lead the defense in the middle of the field for the 2025 season. Bolton will look to be elite next season, and it will be good for the Chiefs.
Executives, coaches, and scouts ranked Bolton as the No. 4 off-ball linebacker for 2025.
Bolton put together his most complete season in 2024, boasting career bests in sacks (3), pass deflections (6) and quarterback hits (7).
His game has shades of Warner's, a true field general whose leadership qualities were too good for Kansas City to pass up in free agency. The Chiefs struck a three-year, $45 million extension on the eve of the tampering period -- a big step for a team that doesn't always keep home-grown defensive talent.
Coaches say Bolton is elite at making checks or adjustments at the line of scrimmage. "He allows [the Chiefs] to get all 11 players in the best call based on all of the information provided by the situation," a veteran NFL defensive coach said. "Very much a coach on the field."
Since 2021, Bolton leads all linebackers (minimum 1,000 snaps) in stuffing opposing rushers at or behind the line of scrimmage on 4.7% of his run defense snaps.
