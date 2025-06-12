Chiefs' Spagnuolo Sounds Off on Nick Bolton
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted linebacker Nick Bolton in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft and haven't turned back. Since arriving in Kansas City, Bolton has been one of the most consistent players on the Chiefs' defense, much to the happiness of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.
Coach Spagnuolo was very happy that the Chiefs front office decided to extend Bolton to a three-year deal earlier this offseason, making him a key Chiefs defender that the Chiefs Kingdom can be happy with for the foreseeable future. Seeing the production Bolton has had in a Chiefs uniform, it makes all the more sense why Coach Spagnuolo rejoiced.
The Chiefs' defense has been one of the best defenses that the National Football League has to offer. Last season, they held their opponents to less than 20 points scored per game on average, giving the offense all the more chances to capitalize. Something that Bolton has been a large part of.
When joining Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and his brother Jason on the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, coach Spagnuolo had nothing but good things to say about Bolton and how meaningful he is to his defensive scheme, as well as how lucky he is to have him in Kansas City.
"If you're going to be a multiple defense, that guy in the middle has to be great," Spagnuolo said. "I've been really lucky. I've got Nick now. Anthony Hitchens was like Bolton when I first got here. When I was in New York, I had Antonio Pierce. Antonio Pierce became a head coach in this league."
"Jeremiah Trotter, who was really good. Kelvin Shepard, who is now the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions. He was a Mike linebacker for me in New York. So if you've got those kind of guys, it's like the center and the quarterback on offense, right? If you don't have that guy, you can't do all these things."
Bolton has totaled over 100 combined tackles in three of his four seasons in Kansas City. Going into his fifth season, the linebacker claimed the decision to stay in Kansas City made all the sense in the world.
“Just how familiar I am already, having a scheme, having players around me that I'm comfortable with and just having people that believe in me," Bolton said following his contract extension.
