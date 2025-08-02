Chiefs WR Cherishes Every Moment in the NFL
Becoming a professional athlete, whether it's in the National Football League or any other sport, it's considered a dream job by most. Not everyone can be good enough to play at a high level consistently, which makes it all the more reason for those who are capable to cherish each moment they get to do what they love.
For Chiefs wide receiver and returner Nikko Remigio, he takes that same approach. Remigio entered the NFL after being signed as an undrafted free agent. Now, Remigio is impressing the Chiefs' coaches and showing that he has what it takes to be the best at whatever position they put him.
Going into his third year as an undrafted free agent product, Remigio is expecting to grow on what he did last season. While he was rarely used in the receiving game, he had opportunities to shine on special teams. With his role seemingly solidified as a punt/kickoff returner, Remigio takes every compliment with a grain of salt.
- "You know, I think the thing that I've learned with this business is that if you get too comfortable, you know, you're gonna get got. And, I worked too damn hard to get to this point in my career to get to year three, to let it slip through my fingers. So, really, I approach every day like I'm an undrafted rookie that barely got a shot to make it to the NFL. And and and I'm scratching and clawing to just get an opportunity," Remigio said.
Remigio is one of the fastest options the Chiefs have on the offensive side of the ball. Whether they plan to use him strictly on special teams or decide to work him into the receiving game plan, the coaches know they are getting a player who will do anything to remain in the spot he's in.
Once you become complacent, whether it's with a dream job or the typical 9-5, that's when you start to lose grip. For Remigio, clawing and paving his path to the pros is an accomplishment that no one can ever take from him, and is one that has been beneficial to the franchise that took the chance.
