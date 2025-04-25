3 Observations On Chiefs Drafting Josh Simmons
The Kansas City Chiefs felt the need to address their offensive line following it falling apart in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles. In round one of the 2025 NFL Draft, they did just that by bringing in one of the better offensive lineman options available in the draft pool.
Offensive lineman Josh Simmons, formerly an Ohio State Buckeye, is now a Kansas City Chief. After swapping places with the Eagles and acquiring a fifth-round pick in the process, the Chiefs cashed in on a prospect with loads of upside, and one who could be an immediate impact for the roster.
With all the swirling emotions and reactions to the selection, here are three observations that this draft pick tells the faithful fans of Chiefs Kingdom.
1. Not Worried About Knee Injury
A big reason that Simmons fell almost out of the first round was due to his left knee injury that he sustained last season, resulting in missing the final 10 games of the campaign for the Buckeyes. However, the front office wouldn't have taken a chance on him if they felt he was an injury hazard.
Head coach Andy Reid revealed in his press conference following the pick that he fully expects Simmons to be ready for Training Camp. This gives Simmons some extra time to heal whatever may be in a funk from recovery and get fully ready for the season ahead.
2. Chiefs View Him as "A Steal"
Additionally in coach Reid's press conference, he stated that is it was not for his injury, Simmons would have easily been taken within the first 10 picks. That being said, the front office fully believes they are getting a Top 10 type player with the final pick in the first round.
"What you heard from the guys announcing this is true, he would have been a top five or ten pick. It's a position we could use some good players at, just in addition of good players. In particular, the left tackle spot, if and when he can jump in there. He's flexible, so he can play any spot. We felt like he was a true left tackle," Reid said.
3. The Offensive Line is Bound for Improvement
This was a must going into the draft for the Chiefs, as their offensive line wasn't able to properly protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes this past season. While they made do with it during the regular season, the need became a blaring one in the playoffs, primarily the Super Bowl.
The Simmons addition gives the franchise proper depth on the front line, especially as Simmons brings versatility.
