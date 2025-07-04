Chiefs Center Creed Humphrey Cracks Top 100 NFL Players List
It's become well known that the Kansas City Chiefs possess some of the best players in the National Football League. A franchise doesn't just go to three straight Super Bowls and win two of them based on luck; it takes skills, and the Chiefs roster is full of skillful players.
Going into the new season, the Chiefs have their sights set on getting back to the Super Bowl and flipping the script from how 2024's campaign ended. While some doubt the franchise and its championship window, Kansas City has learned to embrace the doubters and prove them wrong on the field.
Ahead of the new season, the NFL has curated a Top 100 players list for the 2025 campaign. Revealing the first seven spots in the Top 100, Chiefs Kingdom got their first look at one of their players in the rankings, as center Creed Humphrey cracked the list at number 93.
"Kansas City’s offensive line issues last season had zilch to do with Humphrey. PFF’s best-graded center (92.4) by 6.3 points, he boasted the highest pass-blocking grade at his position by an even larger margin (91.5; nine points) and received the second-highest run-blocking grade (90.5)," NFL.com's Bobby Kownack wrote.
"Humphrey reached his third straight Pro Bowl and was recognized for the first time as a first-team All-Pro. Kansas City could face another difficult time figuring out its best five on the O-line in 2025, but Humphrey is locked in at the center of it all."
The former second round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft has blossomed nicely since donning a Chiefs uniform. Through his first four years, Humphrey has become a three-time Pro Bowler, a one-time All-Pro, and a two-time Super Bowl champion.
Recently ranked the best center in the entire league, Humphrey has lived up to all expectations that fans and the franchise have had for him. While not the flashiest off the field, Humprhey takes care of business when his pads are on. As Kownack wrote, the Chiefs' offensive line struggles had nothing to do with Humphrey.
More of the Top 100 players will be announced soon, so be sure to come back and check out who else from the Chiefs cracks the impressive listing.
