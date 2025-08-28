Why Chiefs Hit Home-Run With Star Rookie
The Kansas City Chiefs might have done it again with their first round pick of the 2025 NFL Draft. The Chiefs' rookie left tackle, Josh Simmons, has been something good to see this offseason. And in the preseason, he has shown why the Chiefs took him with their first pick of the draft. And if he plays the way he did in the preseason, in the regular season, the Chiefs will once again find a good player in the back end of the NFL Draft.
One thing the Chiefs want to do better this season is protect their star quarterback, the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes. He got sacked the most last season in his career.
That is something that the Chiefs did not want to happen, but it did. Now they want to make sure it does not happen for a second straight season. That is the first thing they wanted to make sure they addressed this offseason, and they did.
The Chiefs brought in offensive linemen both through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. That was huge for the Chiefs as it was something that needed to be accomplished, and they needed competition throughout the offseason, but now it is clear why the Chiefs took Simmons. Simmons has impressed the Chiefs all offseason long, and he will be the starting left tackle going into his rookie season. That is a huge accomplishment for Simmons and the Chiefs.
Josh Simmons Shined in the Preseason
The Chiefs want Simmons to protect Mahomes the best way he can. Better than they did last season. But Simmons will not be alone. He will have the full support of the veterans on the Chiefs' offensive line as well.
A lot of people had their eyes open this preseason when they saw how Simmons played with the Chiefs' first-string offense on the field. If that offensive line with Simmons plays well in the regular season, it is going to be a whole different story for this Chiefs team. There are going to be personnel around the league as well, asking themselves why they did not take Simmons when they had the chance. They let Simmons fall to the Chiefs with the last pick of the first round.
