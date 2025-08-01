Real Expectations for Chiefs Rookie OT
One thing the Chiefs want to do better this season is protect their star quarterback, the best quarterback in the National Football League, Patrick Mahomes. He got sacked the most last season in his career. That is something that the Chiefs did not want to happen, but it did. Now they want to make sure it does not happen for a second straight season. That is the first thing they wanted to make sure they addressed this offseason, and they did.
The Chiefs brought in offensive linemen both through free agency and the 2025 NFL Draft. That was huge for the Chiefs as it was something that needed to be accomplished, and they needed competition in training camp, which they are getting now.
The Chiefs drafted offensive lineman Josh Simmons in the first round of the 2025 draft. Simmons was one of the best offensive linemen in the 2025 class, but he fell to the end of the first round because of an injury he had in his last season in college. But the Chiefs have him in training camp, and he will be ready to go once the season starts. The Chiefs are having competition between Simmons and Jaylon Moore, whom they signed this offseason.
It is going to be interesting to see which players for the Chiefs start on the offensive line. But if Simmons starts for the Chiefs in Week 1, what are the expectations for him?
First, if the Chiefs start Simmons, that means that he showed them something that the others did not. It also says that the Chiefs have trust in Simmons to protect Mahomes's blind side. That is one position that is hard to come in and start your rookie season. But if there is one team and player to do it well, it is the Chiefs and Simmons.
The Chiefs want Simmons to protect Mahomes the best way he can. Better than they did last season. But Simmons will not be alone. He will have the full support of the veterans on the Chiefs' offensive line as well.
The expectations will be for Simmons to develop well on the field. Learning on the go and being a good starting left tackle in his rookie season. A lot of pressure will be on Simmons, but it is not the first time he has had that feeling.
