Chiefs Go With Safe OL Selection in Recent Mock Draft
The Kansas City Chiefs' priority in the first round should be an offensive lineman. They pick 31st overall, which means it may be hard to predict who will be available, but certainly, there has to be a prospect that falls to them in the draft.
In a recent three-round mock draft I covered, the team didn't address its problems along the offensive line until day two. While they don't want to reach on a prospect who isn't deserving of being taken in the first round, I don't think any team needs to come close to that of the offensive line.
The Chiefs cannot head into next season with their current offensive line and expect to make it back to the Super Bowl, let alone win it. Their signing of Jaylon Moore will improve their offensive line as much as they would hope, and while keeping Trey Smith for another year is great, he'll be expecting a hefty contract next off-season.
They must use their first-round pick on an offensive lineman and hope that it pans out for them. Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and in his recently released mock draft, he predicts the Chiefs will go with an offensive lineman prospect that will work out more likely than not, Grey Zabel.
"Andy Reid's offense needs a better line after Super Bowl LIX's embarrassing defeat. With Joe Thuney gone and questions remaining at left tackle, the gritty and versatile Zabel could be the perfect addition as a utility man of sorts", said Benjamin.
Zabel is a safe player for them to target, as he has experience playing at a high level and could be placed anywhere along the offensive line and be productive. Lance Zierlein wrote his NFL draft profile and it states,
"Zabel has an NFL frame with room for additional mass and possesses a good starting point in terms of his play strength. He has to play with really quick hands and good feet in order to compensate for short arms that make sustaining blocks and controlling pass rushers more challenging".
In this mock draft, the Chiefs pass up on Josh Simmons, which allows him to fall to the Philadelphia Eagles as the last pick in the first round. Simmons has been linked to the Chiefs many times, and it's interesting to think they would pass up on him.
While Zabel may be the safe choice, Simmons has more potential to be a better guard in the NFL, while also having an increased injury risk. The Chiefs could make the risky choice and select Simmons for his upside.
