Former DE Loves Chiefs' Second-Round Draft Pick
The Kansas City Chiefs' second-round draft selection of defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott has elicited mixed emotions in the media. While Norman-Lott wasn't highly mocked to land in Kansas City, the front office sees him as a player who can develop into a great piece for the future.
Norman-Lott had a projection of the third or fourth round in the 2025 NFL Draft, but ultimately heard his name get called in the second. Playing more than 20 games with the Tennessee Volunteers between 2023 and 2024, the newest Chiefs' defensive tackle has some upside to pay attention to.
Between 2023 and 2024, Norman-Lott totaled 44 total tackles, 23 solo tackles, 10 tackles for loss and 9.5 quarterback sacks. Earning a prospect grade of 6.16 and a projection of being a good backup with the ability to develop into a starter, the Chiefs are banking on the latter of that projection.
According to former defensive end Leger Douzable, while mixed emotions continue to spiral surrounding the pick, Douzable loved the addition and sees Norman-Lott as a vital piece to the puzzle in years to come.
"When you talk about twitchiness and pass rush from the interior, which the Kansas City Chiefs lacked outside of Chris Jones, he fills that void," Douzable said. "They just lost a guy in Tershawn Wharton to the Carolina Panthers, and they have a similar skill set."
"One thing Norman-Lott can do is get up the field and create havoc, and I think they needed a little bit more of that in that Kansas City defense. So, Omarr Norman-Lott going to them in the second round, I thought was really good value."
The Chiefs did go out and sign veteran defensive tackle Jerry Tillery before the NFL Draft, which allows them extra depth at the position. While it could be some time before the Chiefs send out Norman-Lott regularly as a starter, he has the chance to hone his craft behind veterans of the game.
Tillery on the other hand is on a one-year contract with the club, as the former first rounder could be a boom or bust type player in Kansas City.
