An Early Preview of the Chiefs' Week 8 Opponent
The Kansas City Chiefs are riding some momentum as of late, especially coming off their dominant Week 7 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Now riding a two-game winning streak after beating the Detroit Lions in Week 6, the Chiefs sit above .500 for the first time all season.
Coming off the shutout victory over Las Vegas, the Chiefs now turn their attention to the Washington Commanders in Week 8. The Chiefs will host the game at Arrowhead Stadium, marking it the final home game before the bye week in Week 10 after playing the Buffalo Bills in Week 9.
With the Chiefs riding a two-game win streak, they're playing the Commanders at a perfect time, as Washington has fallen short in their past two games. While the Commanders enter the Week 8 affair against Kansas City with a 3-4 record, they're still a team the Chiefs have to take seriously.
The Chiefs' offense has been exactly what the franchise has wanted it to be, as they sit as the fifth-best team in the National Football League in terms of offensive yards per game, averaging 370.6 total yards per game through seven weeks, something Washington sees itself in the middle of the road.
Washington's offense ranks 13th in the NFL in terms of averaging total yards per game with 345.
The Defensive Matchup
Kansas City's defense has been very strong as of late. Holding the Lions to 17 points in Week 6 and shutting out the Raiders in Week 7 has helped elevate the Chiefs' defense as the fifth-best franchise in the NFL in average defensive yards allowed per game with 280.3, something they can only hope stops Washington.
The Commanders' defense has allowed a ton of total yards this season, ranking 27th in the NFL in average defensive yards allowed with 364.3, and averagely allowing 24.3 points per game.
The veteran leadership on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball could come in handy for the Chiefs when looking to take down the Commanders at home. Limiting Jayden Daniels on offense and allowing Patrick Mahomes to work his magic will lead to a Chiefs victory in Week 8.
