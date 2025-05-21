Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Silences Opposition Away From Home
The Kansas City Chiefs struck gold back in the 2017 NFL Draft by selecting quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Since getting drafted, Mahomes has helped the Chiefs reach new heights, create a dynasty, and sit atop of the National Football League as one of the most difficult teams to beat.
GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is deemed "the loudest stadium in the world", making it one of the most difficult places to play. It makes sense as to why Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs typically have a good home record; they have a great team and a passionate fan base.
But where Mahomes has truly shone in his career is finding ways to go on the road in an opposing team's stadium and silence the crowd. The magic that Mahomes has been able to create with a football in his hand away from home is something that doesn't get talked about enough.
Until now.
Throughout his career, Mahomes has played on the road 57 times. In those 57 contests, Mahomes and the Chiefs have secured an overall record of 45-12. While Mahomes and the Chiefs love to win at home, since Mahomes took over the quarterback duties full-time in 2018, they hold a 44-11 home record.
The impressive part in all of this is that Mahomes has performed slightly better on the road than he has in Arrowhead Stadium. Below are his home and away splits.
Home: 1359 completions, 65.37% completion rate, 15,497 passing yards, 110 touchdowns, 281.8 average passing yards per game, and a 98.4 QBR.
Road: 1419 completions, 67.83% completion rate, 16,855 passing yards, 135 touchdowns, 295.7 average passing yards per game, and a 105.7 QBR.
The numbers are eerily similar to one another, but Mahomes has done a tremendous job of creating momentum while the opposing crowd is rooting for him to fail. While a statistical line like that doesn't get addressed enough, it makes sense when looking at it how impressive a quarterback Mahomes is.
Any player can find ways to succeed with the fan base cheering you on, but when a whole stadium is booing you out of it, the biggest playmakers come up in big moments. Patrick Mahomes is a playmaker.
