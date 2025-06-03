Chiefs’ New Tackles Will Be Tested Early in Opening Stretch
Patrick Mahomes was in third grade the last time the Chiefs had a first-team All-Pro at left tackle, Willie Roaf in 2004. Mahomes has had five different starting left tackles in each of his five Super Bowls.
Kansas City is hoping that will change with either free agent Jaylon Moore or first-round selection Josh Simmons, but patience is a virtue. There’s a reason why ESPN fantasy expert Mike Clay didn’t see a big improvement in the Chiefs’ ability to protect Mahomes. Kansas City allowed 36 Mahomes sacks during the regular season and six sacks in the Super Bowl, his respective single-season and single-game career highs.
Just look at the first seven weeks of the Chiefs’ schedule from the perspective of left tackle. Whether Kansas City starts Moore or Simmons, the first nine weeks are a murderer’s row of decorated edge rushers, future Hall of Famers and Pro Bowlers.
Week 1, vs. L.A. Chargers (Brazil): Future Hall of Famer Khalil Mack returns for his 12th NFL season. He ranks seventh among active players with 107½ career sacks and had 17 as recently as 2023.
Week 2, Philadelphia: Lost in the Chiefs’ left-tackle issues last year was the fact that center Creed Humphrey and guards Trey Smith and Joe Thuney were virtually impenetrable all season – until Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis pulverized that trio in the Super Bowl.
Week 3, at N.Y. Giants: No. 3 overall draft choice Abdul Carter is the early favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year. And if Carter doesn’t test the Chiefs, two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns will.
Week 4, Baltimore: The Ravens had two players finish with double-digit sack totals, Kyle Van Noy (12½, fourth in NFL) and Odafe Oweh (10). They also finished second in the league with 54 sacks as a team.
Week 5, at Jacksonville: Travon Walker is on an upward trajectory, coming off a career-high 10½ sacks. The Jaguars’ other edge rusher, Josh Hines-Allen, had 17½ sacks just two years ago.
Week 6, Detroit: In Week 6 a year ago, Aidan Hutchinson led the league with 7½ sacks when a broken leg ended his season. He still led the team at season’s end in that category, and he’s fully cleared to return.
Week 7, Las Vegas: Maxx Crosby has sacked Mahomes four times, helping the elite edge rusher earn a three-year, $106.5-million contract extension in March.
