Is Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Due For a Contract Extension?
The Kansas City Chiefs will be back next season for revenge. The Chiefs have extra motivation going into next season because of that bad taste in their mouth that they have still from their Super Bowl LIX loss. The Chiefs will be back and better next season in the areas that were their weakest links last season. And the Chiefs will be contenders next season, no matter what happens this offseason.
The one major reason the Chiefs will be contenders next season is because they have the best quarterback in the National Football League in Patrick Mahomes. As long as the Chiefs have number 15 under center and on the field, they will always have a chance to get to the big game. We've seen over and over in his career, when they count out the Chiefs and Mahomes, they have come back and won.
Next season it will be the same. But with Mahomes, he will be better because he is always learning about the game and finding ways to get even better. And that is why he is the best in the league. The Chiefs will be back in 2025, and if Mahomes can lead them to another Super Bowl victory, he can be in line for a contract extension that the team knows he has earned already.
Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports named Mahomes as a top candidate to receive an extension.
Back in 2020, Mahomes and the Chiefs agreed to a 10-year, $447 million contract that could be worth up to $503 million. While that deal -- which has Mahomes connected to Kansas City through the 2031 season -- has been tweaked in recent years to give the Chiefs some cap flexibility, the quarterback market has changed rather dramatically.
That could mean that they take a harder look at this deal to bring Mahomes up to a respective level. At the moment, Mahomes is making $45 million per season, which has him tied withKirk Cousins(currently a backup) as the 14th highest-paid quarterback in the league. With Josh Allen recently reworking his deal to get him to $55 million per season, it wouldn't be surprising to see Mahomes and the Chiefs follow suit.
We have seen Mahomes do what is best for the team during his career, and if he gets an extension, he will probably do the same. Mahomes wants to be the greatest of all time, and he can get there by winning more Super Bowls.
