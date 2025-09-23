Former Quarterback Drops Strong Opinion on Mahomes, Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs' season isn't in full disaster after claiming their first victory of the campaign following their Week 3 victory over the New York Giants. However, the win might not have been impressive enough for those who believe the Chiefs still have what it takes to contend with the rest of the AFC.
Scoring 22 points, the Chiefs' offense had its best performance against their weakest opponent of the season. No disrespect to the Giants, but the Chiefs had to face two playoff-caliber teams in the Los Angeles Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles to begin the season.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, going into Week 3, was easily the Chiefs' biggest asset on offense. Even after the Week 3 victory, Mahomes still leads the team in rushing yards this season, as both Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco haven't been very explosive to start the season.
Without Rashee Rice and a question mark hanging over whether or not Xavier Worthy will be ready to go in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes may have no other choice other to step up once more, which doesn't sit well with former quarterback turned NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky.
Orlovsky's Thoughts
Even though the Chiefs won the game, the Chiefs' offense hasn't been what it once was, leading to Orvlosky's blunt statement when joining ESPN's 'Get Up'.
- "Uninspired, unimpressed, unimpressed. Without Patrick, you've got nothing. I mean, if not for three or four plays by Patrick Mahomes in this game, the outcome would have been very different. If you just go to some of the third-down stuff," Orlovsky said.
- "The Chiefs yesterday ran 52 plays on first and second down. They average about three yards per play on those situations. Then on third down, they averaged almost eight yards on every third down. All because of Patrick Mahomes. We consider it a win. Congratulations. The reality is there it's still too much on the quarterback."
Moving Forward
As long as Mahomes can rely on consistent performances from wide receiver Tyquan Thornton, like the one in Week 3, the Chiefs' offense may be able to overcome their current struggles once Rice returns. However, if the offensive line continues to fail in protecting Mahomes and there is no rushing attack apart from No. 15, it could be a challenging season for Kansas City.
