How the Chiefs Can Prepare for Their Future
The Kansas City Chiefs are at risk of falling to 2 - 4 to start the NFL season. Their next opponent will be the Detroit Lions, who will have to travel to Arrowhead Stadium and contend with Chiefs Kingdom's loud chants and cheers.
The Chiefs are certainly capable of coming back from such a dubious start, but there's a lot riding on this primetime matchup. The Lions can cement themselves as the team to beat in the NFC if they win, and if the Chiefs lose, they practically give up all hope of hosting playoff games as the team atop the AFC West.
PFF Week 6 Power Rankings
Thomas Valentine is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and heading into week six, he's updated his power rankings of each team in the NFL. Their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars drops them down one spot, but they still remain as a top-five team in the NFL.
"The Chiefs fall back below .500 after losing to the Jaguars on Monday night, and naturally, there will be some concerns over the state of the team — but the Chiefs were just outplayed in the second half by the Jaguars", said Valentine.
Patrick Mahomes uncharacteristically threw an interception in the red zone, which resulted in one of the most electrifying plays of the year so far, a 99-yard pick-six for Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd. Their loss will be blamed on Mahomes for this reason, and while that interception was avoidable, it wasn't entirely his fault they lost that game.
"In saying that, if there’s one thing that needs to change, it’s the fact that Patrick Mahomes led the team in rushing again. Kansas City needs some more punch in the run game, whether that comes in the form of more touches for rookie Brashard Smith — who posted an 86.3 overall PFF grade against the Jaguars — or via a trade".
The Chiefs' offense had a lot of big plays through the air, but their rushing attack is inefficient and forced Mahomes to scramble more so than in the past. A way the Chiefs can ensure their future successes is by trading for a player like Breece Hall, which gives them a much-needed boost in their ground game as well as extending their championship window.
