Identifying One Player the Chiefs Need To Trade For
The Kansas City Chiefs haven't started out the season the way they would've hoped, coming back from an embarrassing Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. They're 2 - 3, and all three of their losses were games where, at one point, they had the lead.
The Chiefs of old would've put the game away against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and that Kareem Hunt rushing touchdown with less than two minutes left would've resulted in a statement win on primetime. Instead, they have to reconcile with the fact that their chokehold on the AFC is slipping, unless they do something about it.
How Can They Get Back?
The Chiefs' offense looked as good as it has in 2025 against the Jaguars, yet they still couldn't get their ground game going. Patrick Mahomes cannot continue to lead the team in rushing yards; it's unsustainable for his health, as well as reducing the effectiveness of his scrambling ability.
It's clear that a backfield consisting of Hunt and Isiah Pacheco isn't cutting it in 2025 for the Chiefs. Having a player that threatens teams on the ground keeps their defenses honest, as well as expanding the pass game to make things easier for Mahomes and their offense.
The Chiefs aren't getting any younger, and in a season where no team has distinguished itself as the clear Super Bowl favorites, why shouldn't the Chiefs take a risk to try to extend their dominance for a bit longer?
Teams in the past, like the San Francisco 49ers and Eagles, have traded for an explosive running back that takes their team over the top. The Chiefs have proven that they can do it without the premier weapons, but imagine the type of season Mahomes could have if he had another playmaker at his disposal.
Chiefs Rekindle Forgotten Weapon
Breece Hall has seemingly been forgotten about on the only winless team remaining in 2025, the New York Jets. Trading for Hall would not only give the Chiefs a boost in their rushing attack, but his upside as a receiving back means the field spreads out more for Mahomes and all of the other Chiefs' pass catchers.
There are significant risks in trading for Hall. He's an unrestricted free agent next off-season, so a trade likely means an extension would follow suit. His current cap hit would put the Chiefs over the cap salary, not even taking into account the extension that would presumably come. Trading for him likely means giving up at least a high draft pick, and potentially even a young player in return.
However, even with those risks, I believe that if the Chiefs need a shot in the arm to get some momentum and bolster their chances of winning one more ring with their current corps, Hall would give that to them.
