Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Has Earned the Respect of Tom Brady
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback of his generation. The accolades speak for themselves, as Mahomes has been a major contributor in leading the Chiefs franchise to glory since the turn of the decade. We even got to see Mahomes take on the universal greatest of all time before his career was over.
Tom Brady and Mahomes squared off four times during the regular season, with Mahomes holding a 3-1 record against the seven-time Super Bowl champion. But when it came to the playoffs, Mahomes fell short to Brady twice, holding a flawless record against Mahomes when the games mattered the most.
Brady has since retired and has been calling NFL games for FOX since Sept. 2024. While Mahomes and Brady will never face each other again in an organized down of football, Brady gets to call the games for primetime games on FOX, which the Chiefs find themselves in often.
When discussing his new career, Brady was asked why there is a lack of criticism towards the Kansas City quarterback, and his answer shows that Mahomes has done nothing other than earn the respect of Brady.
"How can I throw shade at someone who's as amazing as [Mahomes] is?" Brady said to Complex Sports. "I know what he's been through. And I think the one position that I'm in now as a broadcaster, I do feel responsibility to tell the fans what I see and be honest and upfront about everything, but also realize that what these guys are doing on the field is extremely difficult."
"It's a high level of skill. You're looking at any of the 32 teams who have a starting quarterback out there. That guy is one of the best in the world at what he does. So, do they make the right plays all the time? Certainly not. By the way, neither did I. And I think you have to have this context and perspective."
The Chiefs hold seven primetime games for the 2025 season, which is the most in the NFL. Whether or not Brady is covering the Chiefs or another franchise, he's made his game plan clear for how he will approach the 2025 broadcast schedule.
"To me, it's more about, let's point out the greatness of these individual players," continued Brady. "Have fun. Enjoy it. Entertain a little bit. And really try to educate people a little bit. But that's what I want to do on TV."
