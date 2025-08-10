The Position That Will Lead Chiefs to Success in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense last season wasn't up to par with years past. Several wide receivers were out with injury, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes had a difficult time moving down the field. Yet at the end of the day, the Chiefs were still the representatives for the AFC in Super Bowl LIX.
With the first preseason game now behind the Chiefs, their focus shifts to inching closer to the regular season and seeing how they can improve their offense. Throughout training camp so far, however, one position group has stood out more than others.
Going into the offseason, fans knew the Chiefs would have a competitive wide receiving room, and it's been on full display since training camp began. So much so, not every player in the room will be able to make the team for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer dropped his five biggest Chiefs training camp takeaways, and the wide receiving room's depth ranked second on his list.
- "You got the outside burners, you have Worthy, you got Hollywood Brown behind them. You have Tyquan Thornton... In the slot, of course, you have Rice, who could be facing a four or five or six-game suspension. Behind him, you've got Juju Smith-Schuster and a really promising rookie in Jalen Royals. And at tight end, you've got Travis Kelce, one of the greatest of all time. Behind him, you have Noah Gray," Breer said.
- "Bottom line is injury, suspension, shouldn't, at least on paper, have the same effect on the team on the offensive side that it did last year."
Regardless of Rashee Rice being suspended for one game or multiple games, the way that the Chiefs' wide receiving room has performed this offseason has shown that they have the players they can rely on.
Xavier Worthy is likely to take a step in the right direction, building off his rookie campaign. Travis Kelce still looks to be a threat, like Breer mentioned. And Hollywood Brown looks to prove he still has what it takes after an injury-ridden 2024.
While the Chiefs don't need to be explosive on offense to be successful, as proven last season, the depth in the room will give Kansas City extra chances to find success.
