Why Chiefs Are Facing Biggest Hurdle of Dynasty Era

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a brutal loss on Thanksgiving to the Dallas Cowboys. That was a game the Chiefs could have won, but they were facing a team that is trending in the right direction, and the Chiefs could not overcome their penalties. The offense has not looked like it did a month ago when they were clicking and had a lot of momentum going in the right direction. That has now all gone away, and the Chiefs are looking at a tough task in hand the rest of the way.

The Chiefs are once again .500 with a record of 6-6 going into Week 14 of the season. That is something we would have never thought we would see from a Chiefs team with Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid on it. Now they will have one of the biggest tasks, if not the biggest task, in their time together with the Chiefs. That is running the table the rest of the season, to just have a chance at making the playoffs.

Nov 27, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after a play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Chiefs Facing a Tall Task to Make Playoffs

If the Chiefs run the table, they will finish with an 11-6 record, and that should get them in the playoffs. Since the new playoff format was introduced, no team has missed the playoffs when an 11-6 record. We have also seen the Chiefs make the playoffs and win the Super Bowl with an 11-6 record before. But this is not the same team. They are older, and they have areas where you can attack them from on both sides of the ball. That is something that was not there, and teams will struggle with.

"They are in a whole lot of trouble," said Stephen A Smith on First Take. "Patrick Mahomes said it best: They have to win every game; they cannot afford to lose another game. It is that simple. They lose another game, and they are done. The Chiefs have some elite defenses to go up against in the Broncos and Texans. The Titans and Las Vegas are giving me. But those games against the Texans, Broncos, and Broncos, that Chiefs offense has to go up against these defenses."

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"The flip side of it, none of them would I label a prolific offense, like Dallas. So, because of that, they are winnable games for the Chiefs. And I could see them winning four of their next five. My issue is that they need to win all five games. If the Chiefs lose one more game, I do not think they make the playoffs."

