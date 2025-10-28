What the Latest Pacheco News Means for Chiefs' RB Room
While the Kansas City Chiefs are on a roll, winning their last three games after defeating the Washington Commanders in the Week 8 edition of Monday Night Football, a big blow to the offense could shift some things moving forward.
As announced on X by Tom Pelissero, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco has been ruled week to week after an MCL sprain. Pacheco dealt with injury issues last season, and just went things started to look up for the young running back, another injury will hold him back.
Aggressively, as Pacheco typically runs, the Commanders' defense brought him down, and it was clear as day from video footage that this would be an injury resulting in this outcome.
But as the Chiefs enter Week 9, what does this injury to Pacheco mean for the rest of the Chiefs' running back room?
Potential Outcomes
The Chiefs still have veteran running back Kareem Hunt to lean on, as he was heavily done so last season when Pacheco dealt with injury. Also, Kansas City could give their seventh-round draft pick from the 2025 NFL Draft, Brashard Smith, a chance to step forward in helping the Chiefs' ground game.
Hunt has been a reliable option for Kansas City ever since he donned the uniform. Ranking high in franchise history in total rushing yards in a Chiefs uniform, Hunt will likely be the man leaned on by head coach Andy Reid, especially to save quarterback Patrick Mahomes, should he try to scramble.
A Trade?
Adding to the running back room has been something Chiefs Kingdom has wanted to see since the room's early struggles this season. Several running backs could be in the mix for Kansas City to trade for, depending on the long end of Pacheco's injury. Keep in mind, this is Pacheco and Hunt's last season under contract with the franchise.
Breece Hall of the New York Jets could be an option, but seeing how the Chiefs have leaned on Hunt and Mahomes already in the rushing game, perhaps that's something they'll continue to do while Pacheco is out, rather than look for an immediate fix by trading away some value.
All in all, this could be an opportunity for Smith and Hunt to work as a pair to get this running back room going. Through eight games, Pacheco collected 329 rushing yards and scored one touchdown.
