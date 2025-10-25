Here’s What Really Fuels Chiefs’ Locker Room, From Mahomes Down
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A high-school quarterback, Travis Kelce got only two stars as a college recruit. And after a stellar career at Cincinnati, NFL teams made 62 selections -- including four tight ends -- before the Chiefs chose him in the 2013 draft.
Around that time, Charlie Strong’s staff invited a kid from Whitehouse High School to a University of Texas recruiting day. But they didn’t see him as a future Hall of Fame quarterback.
“I went to walk with the quarterbacks,” Mahomes recalled Thursday, “and they were like, ‘No, we’re actually bringing you here for the safeties.’ So that was kind of, at the time I did play safety, I had a lot of picks, so I understood.
“I understood that, but I knew that I didn't like tackling people, so then I knew that wasn't going to be for me.”
Kingsbury held the keys
But Kliff Kingsbury saw Mahomes as a quarterback, and groomed him into a first-round selection in the 2017 draft. The quarterback will see his former Texas Tech coach when Kingsbury and the Washington Commanders (3-4) visit Kansas City (4-3) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).
It’s a reason to spotlight humility. Whether late-round selections like Trey Smith, Isiah Pacheco or Brashard Smith, or guys that simply were grateful for one quality scholarship offer coming out of high school, the Chiefs’ culture is dripping with a humble confidence.
Thornton is poster child
That was clearly evident in Week 3 at MetLife Stadium when Tyquan Thornton battled for a crucial deep ball to set up a touchdown in a win over the Giants. Bill Belichick’s second-round selection three years ago, Thornton was sent packing by the new Patriots regime. Snatched up as a practice-squad contract last November, he now leads the NFL by a large margin in yards per reception (22.2).
“One of the things that really has jumped out to me this year,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Friday, “is the unselfishness of the players; of, ‘It's okay if I'm not in on this play, if this guy's doing well.’ That's not always normal. We have that right now, from guys starting with Kelce down to a guy like Thornton.”
Defense, too
Selflessness like Thornton’s permeates the defense, too. Like Mahomes, Bolton cut his teeth on high school fields in Texas but didn’t have many offers. Then, he strapped in for a 21-day ride on an emotional roller coaster.
“Kansas, Missouri, Louisiana Tech was kind of like my last three after Washington dropped me,” the linebacker said Thursday. “So, Mizzou offered me a little bit after, like, maybe like 14, 15 days before signing day. So, I remember just being ecstatic, took an official visit. Kind of felt like home. And I wanted to play in the SEC. So, kind of checked all the boxes off, and that's kind of my recruitment in a nutshell.”
Rest assured, he remembers those 21 days like they were last month. And nine years later Bolton sees a lot in common when he talks about the histories of his teammates in the Chiefs’ locker room.
“Yeah, I feel like it's a chip on our shoulder,” he added. “And also, just a simple humbleness. A lot of us didn't have everything coming out of high school, or have it all together, or just wasn't highly talented guys.
“So, we understand the team aspect of it. I feel like that shows a lot. Not a lot of selfish guys trying to take things out for their own play, or act like they got better stats, or chase things. We put our team first. So, I definitely see that.”
Hey, Chiefs Kingdom: Your best bet for in-depth info absolutely free, right here with OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And tell us what you think of the Chiefs’ culture of humble confidence by visiting our Facebook page (here).