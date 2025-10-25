Here’s What Really Fuels Chiefs’ Locker Room, From Mahomes Down

Arrowhead Report

UCRutgers Sports Saturday November 17, 2012: Cincinnati TE Travis Kelce (18) caught a pass and fights for extra yardage against Rutgers University MLB Steve Beauharnais (42) in the third quarter. Cincinnati Bearcats and Rutgers University battles in a NCAA football game at Nippert Stadium Saturday November 17, 2012. Cincinnati lost 10 to 3 against Rutgers. The Enquirer/ Joseph Fuqua II / Joseph Fuqua II, Cincinnati Enquirer via Imagn Content Services, LLC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A high-school quarterback, Travis Kelce got only two stars as a college recruit. And after a stellar career at Cincinnati, NFL teams made 62 selections -- including four tight ends -- before the Chiefs chose him in the 2013 draft.

Around that time, Charlie Strong’s staff invited a kid from Whitehouse High School to a University of Texas recruiting day. But they didn’t see him as a future Hall of Fame quarterback.

Nov 12, 2016; Stillwater, OK, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes II (5) looks to pass against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-Imagn Images / Rob Ferguson-Imagn Images

“I went to walk with the quarterbacks,” Mahomes recalled Thursday, “and they were like, ‘No, we’re actually bringing you here for the safeties.’ So that was kind of, at the time I did play safety, I had a lot of picks, so I understood.

“I understood that, but I knew that I didn't like tackling people, so then I knew that wasn't going to be for me.”

Dec 31, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller (58) in the third quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Kingsbury held the keys

But Kliff Kingsbury saw Mahomes as a quarterback, and groomed him into a first-round selection in the 2017 draft. The quarterback will see his former Texas Tech coach when Kingsbury and the Washington Commanders (3-4) visit Kansas City (4-3) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan).

It’s a reason to spotlight humility. Whether late-round selections like Trey Smith, Isiah Pacheco or Brashard Smith, or guys that simply were grateful for one quality scholarship offer coming out of high school, the Chiefs’ culture is dripping with a humble confidence.

Sep 21, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (80) makes a catch against New York Giants cornerback Andru Phillips (22) in the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Thornton is poster child

That was clearly evident in Week 3 at MetLife Stadium when Tyquan Thornton battled for a crucial deep ball to set up a touchdown in a win over the Giants. Bill Belichick’s second-round selection three years ago, Thornton was sent packing by the new Patriots regime. Snatched up as a practice-squad contract last November, he now leads the NFL by a large margin in yards per reception (22.2).

“One of the things that really has jumped out to me this year,” offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said Friday, “is the unselfishness of the players; of, ‘It's okay if I'm not in on this play, if this guy's doing well.’ That's not always normal. We have that right now, from guys starting with Kelce down to a guy like Thornton.”

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster (9) carries the ball defended by Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) during the second quarter of the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Defense, too

Selflessness like Thornton’s permeates the defense, too. Like Mahomes, Bolton cut his teeth on high school fields in Texas but didn’t have many offers. Then, he strapped in for a 21-day ride on an emotional roller coaster.

Oct 12, 2019; Columbia, MO, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) is tackled by Missouri Tigers linebacker Nick Bolton (32) and defensive lineman Markell Utsey (90) during the first half at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“Kansas, Missouri, Louisiana Tech was kind of like my last three after Washington dropped me,” the linebacker said Thursday. “So, Mizzou offered me a little bit after, like, maybe like 14, 15 days before signing day. So, I remember just being ecstatic, took an official visit. Kind of felt like home. And I wanted to play in the SEC. So, kind of checked all the boxes off, and that's kind of my recruitment in a nutshell.”

Rest assured, he remembers those 21 days like they were last month. And nine years later Bolton sees a lot in common when he talks about the histories of his teammates in the Chiefs’ locker room.

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs against Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton (32) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Yeah, I feel like it's a chip on our shoulder,” he added. “And also, just a simple humbleness. A lot of us didn't have everything coming out of high school, or have it all together, or just wasn't highly talented guys.

“So, we understand the team aspect of it. I feel like that shows a lot. Not a lot of selfish guys trying to take things out for their own play, or act like they got better stats, or chase things. We put our team first. So, I definitely see that.”

