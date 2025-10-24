Arrowhead Report

Chiefs' Primetime Matchup Features NFL History at Tight End

Both Kansas City Chiefs, Washington Commanders have prolific players at position

Zak Gilbert

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs after a catch as Washington Football Team linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) chases during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images
Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) runs after a catch as Washington Football Team linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) chases during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce knows Monday night is a classic trap game, and he’ll be prepared. The Commanders still have outstanding coaches and plenty of veterans who’ll get them ready for their visit to Arrowhead.

But Kelce looks forward to seeing one of those veterans more than the others, Commanders tight end Zach Ertz.

Sep 11, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and Arizona Cardinals tight end Zach Ertz (86) talk after the game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images / Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

“I get to see my guy Ertz, baby,” Kelce said on this week’s edition of New Heights. “Get to see him in the flesh, man. I haven't seen my guy in forever. One of my favorite tight ends. Obviously, we came into this thing together back in ’13.”

Third-most combined receptions ever

According to Elias Sports Bureau, when the Chiefs (4-3) host Washington (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan), Kelce and Ertz will make history. It’ll mark the third-most combined receptions by opposing tight ends in NFL history.

Kelce (1,035) and Ertz (798), who’ve combined for 1,833 career receptions, will make Monday the third-most combined catches for opposing tight ends in an NFL contest.

jayden daniels, zach ert
Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz (86) and quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Nov. 23, 2017: 2,045 combined catches, Jason Witten vs. Antonio Gates

Gates, who entered the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2025, didn’t have a catch. But Philip Rivers threw for 434 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-6 win at AT&T Stadium. Witten, who this week advanced to the next stage of Hall of Fame voting for next year’s class, posted seven catches for 44 yards in a losing cause.

jason witte
Nov 23, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) in action during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium. The Los Angeles Chargers defeat the Dallas Cowboys 28-6. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Nov 4, 2012: 1,942 combined catches, Jason Witten vs. Tony Gonzalez

Gonzalez, a 1997 Chiefs draft choice, was in his fourth year with the Falcons. He helped Atlanta improve to 8-0 with a 19-13 Sunday night win at the Georgia Dome. Gonzalez posted 36 yards on four receptions – part of Matt Ryan’s 342-yard night. Both Julio Jones (129) and Roddy White (118) topped 100 receiving yards. Witten, meanwhile, had seven grabs for 51 yards.

tony gonzale
September 09, 2012; Kansas City, MO, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez (88) catches a pass for a touchdown as Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Derrick Johnson (56) makes the tackle in the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. The Falcons won 40-24. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

That 2013 draft was significant for both the Chiefs and Eagles. First, the Eagles had just fired the winningest coach in franchise history, Andy Reid, and Clark Hunt swooped him up before the head coach could hit the ground.

Second, Kansas City held the No. 1 overall selection in a draft for just the second time in franchise history. Before they took Central Michigan tackle Eric Fisher first overall in 2013, the Chiefs last held that pick in the 1963 AFL draft. Fisher wound up starting for eight seasons and earning two Pro Bowl selections.

eric fishe
Jan 24, 2021; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) celebrates with offensive tackle Eric Fisher (72) after scoring a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Philadelphia, meanwhile, took Oklahoma tackle Lane Johnson fourth overall. Johnson is a six-time Pro Bowler and still entrenched in the Eagles’ starting lineup.

Tight end jackpot

But both teams scored when they moved to draft tight ends. Philadelphia got Ertz out of Stanford in the second round (35th overall). The Chiefs nailed Kelce out of Cincinnati in the next round (63rd overall), and 12 years later the 30 clubs that passed on them are still regretting those decisions.

travis kelc
Dec 14, 2014; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) scores a touchdown during the second half against the Oakland Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 31-13. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

“It's just when I see the guys that I came in with in the league,” Kelce said, “and they're still balling and they're still making an impact, man, just gets me (expletive) fired up, man. And I know Ertz is gonna make some (expletive) plays come Monday night.”

The other tight ends selected that year included Tyler Eifert (21st overall, first round by Cincinnati), Gavin Escobar (47th overall, second round by Dallas) and Vance McDonald (55th overall, second round by San Francisco).

ZAK GILBERT

Since his freshman year at the University of Colorado, Zak Gilbert has worked 30 years in sports, including 18 NFL seasons. He's spent time with four NFL teams, serving as head of communications for both the Raiders and Browns. A veteran of nine Super Bowls, he most recently worked six seasons in the NFL's New York league office. He now serves as the Kansas City Chiefs Beat Writer On SI