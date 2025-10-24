Chiefs' Primetime Matchup Features NFL History at Tight End
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Travis Kelce knows Monday night is a classic trap game, and he’ll be prepared. The Commanders still have outstanding coaches and plenty of veterans who’ll get them ready for their visit to Arrowhead.
But Kelce looks forward to seeing one of those veterans more than the others, Commanders tight end Zach Ertz.
“I get to see my guy Ertz, baby,” Kelce said on this week’s edition of New Heights. “Get to see him in the flesh, man. I haven't seen my guy in forever. One of my favorite tight ends. Obviously, we came into this thing together back in ’13.”
Third-most combined receptions ever
According to Elias Sports Bureau, when the Chiefs (4-3) host Washington (3-4) on Monday Night Football (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC, KMBC Ch. 9, 96.5 The Fan), Kelce and Ertz will make history. It’ll mark the third-most combined receptions by opposing tight ends in NFL history.
Kelce (1,035) and Ertz (798), who’ve combined for 1,833 career receptions, will make Monday the third-most combined catches for opposing tight ends in an NFL contest.
Nov. 23, 2017: 2,045 combined catches, Jason Witten vs. Antonio Gates
Gates, who entered the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2025, didn’t have a catch. But Philip Rivers threw for 434 yards and three touchdowns in a 28-6 win at AT&T Stadium. Witten, who this week advanced to the next stage of Hall of Fame voting for next year’s class, posted seven catches for 44 yards in a losing cause.
Nov 4, 2012: 1,942 combined catches, Jason Witten vs. Tony Gonzalez
Gonzalez, a 1997 Chiefs draft choice, was in his fourth year with the Falcons. He helped Atlanta improve to 8-0 with a 19-13 Sunday night win at the Georgia Dome. Gonzalez posted 36 yards on four receptions – part of Matt Ryan’s 342-yard night. Both Julio Jones (129) and Roddy White (118) topped 100 receiving yards. Witten, meanwhile, had seven grabs for 51 yards.
That 2013 draft was significant for both the Chiefs and Eagles. First, the Eagles had just fired the winningest coach in franchise history, Andy Reid, and Clark Hunt swooped him up before the head coach could hit the ground.
Second, Kansas City held the No. 1 overall selection in a draft for just the second time in franchise history. Before they took Central Michigan tackle Eric Fisher first overall in 2013, the Chiefs last held that pick in the 1963 AFL draft. Fisher wound up starting for eight seasons and earning two Pro Bowl selections.
Philadelphia, meanwhile, took Oklahoma tackle Lane Johnson fourth overall. Johnson is a six-time Pro Bowler and still entrenched in the Eagles’ starting lineup.
Tight end jackpot
But both teams scored when they moved to draft tight ends. Philadelphia got Ertz out of Stanford in the second round (35th overall). The Chiefs nailed Kelce out of Cincinnati in the next round (63rd overall), and 12 years later the 30 clubs that passed on them are still regretting those decisions.
“It's just when I see the guys that I came in with in the league,” Kelce said, “and they're still balling and they're still making an impact, man, just gets me (expletive) fired up, man. And I know Ertz is gonna make some (expletive) plays come Monday night.”
The other tight ends selected that year included Tyler Eifert (21st overall, first round by Cincinnati), Gavin Escobar (47th overall, second round by Dallas) and Vance McDonald (55th overall, second round by San Francisco).
