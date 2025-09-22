Kansas City Chiefs’ Offense: Week 3 Grades Are In
The Kansas City Chiefs needed a victory after losing their first two games of the season, a situation they hadn't faced since 2014. Fortunately for them, they met the New York Giants in Week 3 and took full advantage of the opportunities that came their way.
The Chiefs' offense was an area of their game that needed to step up in Week 3 if they had any chance of winning the game. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and company were able to add 22 points on the board, while the defense, led by defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, held the Giants to single digits.
Through the first two games of the season, Mahomes seemingly had to do a majority of the work to help keep the Chiefs in the game. In Week 3, the offense finally aided Mahomes, making explosive plays after a rather ugly first half of the contest.
Here are the top offensive performers for the Chiefs' Week 3 victory against the Giants, according to Pro Football Focus (minimum 20 snaps).
Honorable Mention: Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco needed to have a game where he led the Chiefs in rushing yards, and thankfully he did. The former seventh-round pick has been slow out of the gates this season, entering Week 3 with just 47 rushing yards. In 10 carries, Pacheco collected 45 rushing yards and a PFF run grade of 73.3.
5. TE Travis Kelce
Despite getting into a yelling match with head coach Andy Reid, Travis Kelce once again was a Top 5 performer for the Chiefs. Though he only had four receptions for 26 receiving yards, Pro Football Focus gave him an overall grade of 65.1, most likely for his 13-yard gain.
4. WR Hollywood Brown
Hollywood was once again a prime target for Mahomes, bringing in 42 yards in four receptions. Averaging near 18 yards per reception, Brown has continued to show that he can be a huge asset to lean on without Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy in the rotation. His overall PFF grade was a 65.8.
3. WR Tyquan Thornton
Arguably his best game in his professional career, Thornton was all over the football field for Kansas City against the Giants. In five receptions, Thornton hauled in 71 receiving yards, as he was the primary target for explosive plays due to his speed. Earning a 72.5 PFF grade, his run blocking grade was one of the more underrated aspects of his game.
2. TE Noah Gray
Gray hasn't been utilized much through the first few weeks of the campaign, but when he does hit the field, his presence helps the Chiefs win. Through 49 total snaps, Gray hauled in 17 receiving yards in three receptions, earning a PFF grade of 74.0, 75.0 in passing.
1. G Trey Smith
Trey Smith was a unit not to be messed with against the Giants, earning the highest PFF grade out of anyone on the offensive side of the ball. Playing in 72 offensive snaps, Smith earned an overall grade of 82.0. Both his pass blocking and run blocking were exceptional.
Chiefs Kingdom, your best option for thorough information is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, let us you’re your thoughts on the receivers this year compared to 2024 by visiting our Facebook page (here).