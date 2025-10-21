How Patrick Mahomes Ranks Among NFL QBs Right Now
The Kansas City Chiefs have been on a tear as of late. They are playing their best football of the season and they are looking like a team that is going to make another run at a Super Bowl.
This team was not playing good to start the season, but they did not let them effect them and they went about their business and just keep getting better week by week. A lot of people around the NFL were talking about how this Chiefs team was not like the others in previous years, but they have arrived.
Over the last several weeks we have seen a different Chiefs team. One that looks a whole like their previous teams that won it all. They have been getting better on the offensive side and defensive side of the ball. And when they are playing like that, they are a team that could beat anyone. They will look to keep going and keep it up. This team right now you could say is the best in the league.
One player that is making it possible to have this turn around on the offensive side of the ball, is superstar quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has been one of the best quarterbacks this season, and has returned to his MVP form this season. He will be a favorite to win the award this season if he keeps this up. He has this offense firing on all cyclinders and is looking to take it to the next level still.
Jacon Infante of Pro Football Network recently came out with a quarterback rankings for the 2025 season based on Quarterback Impact. He has Mahomes ranked at No. 11.
11) Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
2025 PFSN QBi Grade: 84.2 (B)
Last Week’s Ranking: 14
Patrick Mahomes has done a great job of stacking up strong performances in recent weeks, and Week 7 was no exception. In the Kansas City Chiefs’ shutout win over the Raiders on Sunday, he threw for 286 yards, three passing touchdowns, and no interceptions with a 126.6 passer rating.
After a middling start to the season, Mahomes is working his way into above-average territory in a majority of PFSN’s analytical categories. Most notably, he’s the fifth-most efficient quarterback under pressure in the NFL, and his combined third- and fourth-down conversion rate ranks sixth in the league.
OnSI is your No. 1 source for Chiefs Kingdom information; the easiest way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, join the discussion now on the Kansas City Chiefs by visiting our Facebook page (here).