Raiders' Maxx Crosby Tells All on Rivalry With Mahomes, Chiefs
The Las Vegas Raiders have a good and tough game in Week 7. The Silver and Black are heading to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs. This is going to be a great challenge for this Raiders team and one they are all looking forward to.
The ones that were on the team last season know what it felt like coming up short just season in Arrowhead and know they can win in that tough environment. The Raiders and Chiefs rivalry is one of the best in the National Football League.
In this rivalry, we will also see two of the best in their respective position go at it. For the Raiders, it is the best defensive player in the NFL in Maxx Crosby. For the Chiefs, it is the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. These two have been going at it for a long time now, and on Sunday, they will look to take each other down in any way they can. Crosby wants to get after Mahomes and bring him down. That will give the Raiders a great chance to win this game if he can do that in Week 7.
Maxx Crosby on Rivalry with Patrick Mahomes
“Yeah, it's, I mean, the only thing I could say is ultimate respect. I know greatness when I see it, and I've been around a lot of greats. I've been around some of the best athletes and players to ever play the game, and I know he's that. And every time I get to go out there, just the energy is different. I don't know how to exactly explain it, but it's been like that for a long time now. And so he knows what type of time I'm on, and I know what type of time he's on."
"He is out there doing everything he can to help his team win, and I'm doing the same thing. So when you have two guys that are - I don't wanna make it about just me and him, obviously our teams have a lot of history going against each other as well - but every time me and Pat meet up we're both on that type of time from start to finish. It's ultimate respect before the game, after the game. But between those lines it's war and I love it, look forward to it every single time."
"He is a guy, like I said, I respect so much. And like you said, when you're going against the greatest, and I look at myself as one of the greatest in the game, you just bring the best out of each other.”
