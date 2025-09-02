The Chiefs' Greatest Edge Entering 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have proved every year that they can't be counted out, and that can be credited to two major reasons. The infrastructure they have in place, thanks to Andy Reid, allows them to be successful year in and year out.
He's entering his 27th year as a head coach, and yet, he continues to find ways to innovate and find ways to confuse modern-day NFL defenses. He and the rest of the Chiefs' coaching staff, including Steve Spagnuolo and Matt Nagy, are the reason why they get so much out of their rosters.
On top of the successful culture they've built in Kansas City, there's another reason why they can never be counted out. Patrick Mahomes is in a league of his own, and it's thanks to him that the Chiefs will continue to be successful for the next five years.
Biggest Strength
ESPN has released its NFL team previews, where they make predictions on how they believe next season will go, as well as identify a team's biggest strengths and weaknesses. For the Chiefs, their biggest strength is their coaching-quarterback duo of Reid and Mahomes.
"The Chiefs have Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, which is still the best coach-quarterback combination in the league. Mahomes was excellent in camp and has worked to improve his deep-ball passing. Reid and Mahomes are capable of adjusting during a game or the middle of the season to always give the Chiefs a chance to win".
After they got humbled in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles and their offense couldn't get in rhythm, the expectation is that the Chiefs will try and revert back to their glory days, where their offense was explosive and Mahomes was a serious candidate for the MVP award.
The Chiefs made sure to hold their receiving corps of Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, and Rashee Rice for one more year to give them a proper chance at all being on the same field at once. Rice's suspension throws a wrench in that, but if Worthy and Brown can stay healthy past the first six games, this offense will hit a new gear.
