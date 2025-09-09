Where Chiefs Sit in Power Rankings Following Week 1
The Kansas City Chiefs' start to the 2025 NFL campaign didn't go according to plan, losing to their AFC West division rival, the Los Angeles Chargers, by the final score of 27-21. For the first time in a while, the Chiefs find themselves at the bottom of the division standings.
While the first week didn't end in a Chiefs victory, that doesn't mean that their season is over. Depending on how well they perform against their Week 2 opponent in the Philadelphia Eagles have the chance to dictate how the franchise should feel going into the weeks that follow.
As far as the Chiefs franchise is concerned, the season is still young, and one loss won't send them spiraling. That being said, other franchises in the National Football League put together some impressive beginnings to the campaign, and they were rewarded as such in a recent power ranking.
The Power Rankings
According to USA Today's Robert Zeglinski and Christian D'Andrea, the Chiefs are still a Top 10 team going into the second week of the season; they just caught an unfortunate beginning to the campaign. In the eyes of USA Today, Kansas City holds the spot of five.
- "Xavier Worthy is out indefinitely with a dislocated shoulder. Rashee Rice isn't coming back from suspension until mid-October. The Chiefs probably don't have a viable starting running back on their current roster. That pass rush also leaves a lot to be desired. Yawn. Whatever. They're going to win 11 games and qualify for the playoffs anyway because they still have Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid," Zeglinski wrote.
Even though the Chargers got the victory over the Chiefs, Kansas City is still viewed as the better team in terms of overall roster construction. The Chargers sit as the ninth-best team in the NFL in the eyes of USA Today, placing more confidence in Kansas City in the long run.
Going into the second week of the campaign, Kansas City has to prove itself worthy of another Super Bowl down the line of the season, and there is no better way to do that than by beating the team that beat them in Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia Eagles.
