How Week 1 Will Impact the Chiefs in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs' season did not get off to the start they had hoped, losing to their AFC West rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. From the get-go, the Chiefs had to play catch-up, but ultimately ran out of time and opportunities.
The Chiefs as a whole got beaten by the Chargers. The Kansas City offense had moments to capitalize on, but let too many of those opportunities fall through their fingertips. The Chiefs' defense had its struggles as well, allowing nearly 30 points and failing to withstand the pressure that Los Angeles kept bringing.
But this is a defeat that the franchise can learn from before taking the field at Arrowhead Stadium in Week 2. The Chiefs would have loved to go into the Week 2 game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a victory, but a defeat might have only lit a brighter fire underneath the franchise amid their revenge season.
'Revenge Season' Off to Slow Start
The term "revenge season" stemmed from how the Chiefs played against the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. Getting embarrassed in the biggest game the National Football League has to offer didn't sit well with the Chiefs, but the franchise hasn't won a game since that defeat.
Losing five straight, from Super Bowl LIX to three preseason games to the Week 1 defeat, the Chiefs should go into the Week 2 game with the mentality of "We have nothing to lose. Kansas City needs one win to get things back on track for its revenge season.
Keep in mind, the Chiefs went into the Week 1 matchup holding the advantage over the Chargers. The Chiefs had won seven games straight over the Chargers going into Week 1, which could have made them take their foot off the gas. But the Eagles are a whole other story.
The Eagles stood in the way of the Chiefs making history last season, and on top of that, they made them look like they had no reason to be there when looking at the final score. Revenge and defeat are good sources of inspiration, and the Chiefs have both of those motivators on their side going into their home opener.
Chiefs Kingdom, the best source for news and information, is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). And, share your opinion on how the Chiefs can get back on track this year by visiting our Facebook page (here).