Chiefs Unit That Needs to Step Up in Week 2
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense woke up a little too late in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers, leading to their 27-21 defeat. Having quarterback Patrick Mahomes slinging the football is always something to hold hope in, but going into Week 2, one offensive area stands out above the rest when it comes to what needs to improve.
The Chiefs' wide receiving room, even with an injury to Xavier Worthy, brought in 258 yards with a helping hand from several players. But the ground game for Kansas City struggled the most in Week 1, as the Chargers' defense was able to hold them to limited offense.
The room, consisting of Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, Elijah Mitchell and Brashard Smith on paper, has the chance to be an above-average running back room, but from what was on display in Week 1, you wouldn't believe so.
Mahomes led the Chiefs in rushing yards against the Chargers, scrambling for 57 yards. Pacheco, who is at a pivotal point in his career with his rookie contract coming to a close at season's end, collected 25 rushing yards in five carries.
Hunt had two first downs in five carries against the Chargers, which shouldn't be frowned upon. In Kansas City's defense, the franchise never held a lead in the game, which forced Mahomes' hand in moving the football in the passing game, which was also slow out of the gates.
Eagles Vs The Run in 2024
The Chiefs should be familiar with the Philadelphia Eagles going into their Week 2 matchup. The two franchises have met in the Super Bowl twice in three seasons. When the Eagles enter Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs have to keep in mind how they performed against the run last season, given that 2025's campaign is still so new.
In 2024, the Eagles' defense allowed 104.2 rushing yards per game on average, which was 10th-best in the National Football League. The Chiefs averaged 105.3 rushing yards last season, which ranked them 22nd in the league.
So long as Kansas City keeps the game within reach in Week 2, the run game should be a form of offense they look to use more to their advantage compared to how they used it in Week 1.
Luckily for the Chiefs, Pacheco has had fairly nice success against the Eagles in the three games he has faced them in his career. In 2023's regular season matchup, Pacheco rushed for 89 yards in 19 attempts. In the playoffs (two games), Pacheco has 83 rushing yards in 18 carries.
