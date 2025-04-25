Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Gets Personal
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has rocked many looks since entering the league. While he normally goes for his infamous mullet haircut, this time he's cutting it short. For Mahomes, superstitions have been a big factor when picking out his appearance.
When asked about the new look and why he decided to cut his hair in a recent press conference, Mahomes talked about how his Super Bowl streak played into it:
"I mean I've wanted to do it for a while but it was kind of one of those superstitions where I kept winning the Super Bowl which is a good thing," said Mahomes. "I didn't want to cut the hair while I was doing it and so I told everybody during the season that win or lose, if we win three in a row or if we lose I'm getting the haircut like that's enough and I'm very excited. I've looked at some videos from last year and I can't believe all you guys let me keep that nappy hair for so long. I look way better now with the short hair so I'll be keeping this going forward."
It'll be interesting to see if this new hairstyle positively affects his play for next season. Not only is Mahomes' appearance a big part of his persona, but he also continuously mentions the importance of spending time with family and friends during the offseason.
"When you end in the Super Bowl, you don't have a lot of time to get away," Mahomes stated. "I got to spend time with the baby a little bit more and spend time with my kids, then kind of started getting workouts back in. I feel like I'm in a good spot, I got to go away for a little bit, but now we're back out and back at it."
With the 2025 NFL Draft about to begin, Mahomes could be set to receive some new pass-catchers in this year's class. If the long hair helped him win two Super Bowls, hopefully, cutting it will allow the Chiefs to come away with two more.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.