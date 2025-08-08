Do the Chiefs Need Explosive Offense to Be Successful?
The Kansas City Chiefs' offense wasn't horrible last season. After all, they punched their ticket to their third straight Super Bowl appearance without one of their best wide receivers available for the entire season. However, 2024's offense in Kansas City marked a first for quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Last season, Mahomes fell short of 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career, finishing with a total of 3,928 passing yards from 392 completions. The Chiefs opted not to focus their offensive strategy on deep passes, which has traditionally been a significant aspect of Mahomes' game over the years.
The main discussion during the offseason about the Chiefs, aside from concerns over their offensive line's ability to protect Mahomes, is whether they can regain their explosive offensive style. NFL fans enjoy watching quarterbacks launch the ball downfield and seeing wide receivers make spectacular catches. However, this aspect will not determine the effectiveness of the Chiefs' offense in 2025.
Some people think the Chiefs should return to their deep-ball strategy to find success. However, analyst Nick Wright explained that the Chiefs have achieved their success on the biggest stage not by relying on an explosive play offense.
- "It was a weird confluence of events that led to this, which is the way they won their last two Super Bowls. The actual Super Bowl games and then the way the season two years ago went, the Super Bowl against Philly, they scored 38 points and the longest play from scrimmage all game was the Mahomes one-legged run," Wright said on First Things First.
- "The next year the offense is broken with the drops and in the Super Bowl the two arguably the two biggest drives of Mahomes's life to tie the Super Bowl, 11 plays 64 yards no huge ones and then in overtime in the Super Bowl, a 13-play, 75-yard drive where once again the longest play is Mahomes running."
Wright makes a valid point: the Chiefs typically strive for an explosive offense but rarely find themselves in situations where they need to resort to a Hail Mary pass to take the lead in a game. As long as the football is moving down the field and resulting in positive outcomes, the Chiefs will achieve success.
The Chiefs have entered the offseason with the goal of Mahomes developing trust with his wide receivers and providing them opportunities to make explosive plays. Fans can anticipate seeing more of this compared to last season. However, when it comes to whether the team needs an explosive offense to be successful, the answer is no. They have achieved success through various means.
