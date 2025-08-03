Some Positivity for the Chiefs in a Gloomy Situation
The Kansas City Chiefs went into this training camp with the news that wide receiver Rashee Rice had pleaded guilty to his role in a multicar crash last year. The news came along with Rice being sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of probation.
Rice has all the talent in the world, and it's been on display in the past for the Chiefs. The former second-round pick thrived in his rookie season, collecting 938 receiving yards in his efforts. Last season, he was on pace to become one of the best wide receivers in the league until Week 4.
The Chiefs' wide receiver suffered an LCL injury against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4 last season, ending the rest of his playing time last year. Rice has spent his time recovering from the injury and looks to be in a good position to make his return this season for the Chiefs, although it may be later than the organization would have liked.
Rice spoke to the media on Saturday following training camp practice and was asked how he is feeling in his recovery process. Keep in mind that Rice has been practicing with the Chiefs this training camp, although a suspension by the NFL is likely in Rice's future.
- "I feel better than I felt last year," Rice said. "I was able to work on things that I didn't know I had to focus on in my knee. My right knee, you know, shout out to Dr. Cooper. He did a great job on my knee. So I just got to focus on small things, which helped me improve on my game on the field."
That's a good sign for the Chiefs in a situation that could have brought the energy down going into training camp. It's not as if Rice won't return to the franchise, and knowing that he is progressing in the right direction from injury bodes well for when he does return.
Rice also has found a regimen to stick to, should he miss time this season, that will keep him game-ready for when he does return.
- "I'm locked in," Rice said. "This is what I do. This is my job. This is what I love to do. So even when I'm not able to be with the team, I'm going to be working hard to get back with them as soon as possible."
