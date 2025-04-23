BREAKING: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Reveals Excitement About WR Room
The Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiving room will look very similar to how it did last season. With a few players no longer with the franchise, the young wide receivers have a chance to shine more for Kansas City going into 2025.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been on a mission all offseason. Not only has he changed his appearance with a new haircut and physique, Mahomes has also gotten to work with his receivers early on into the offseason process. The Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles surely left a bad taste in the whole franchise's mouth.
Mahomes spoke with the media on Wednesday to address the excitement he has for this upcoming season. With wide receiver Rashee Rice set to return to action, as well as Hollywood Brown, and a positive outlook on Xavier Worthy's second year in the league, the Chiefs offense isn't one to be messed with.
"Getting the guys back healthy as far as Rashee (Rice) and Hollywood (Brown) fully healthy; Xavier (Worthy) in year two, I think the offense has a chance to be really, really good," Mahomes said. "I'm excited to have these guys again. We've had a lot of turnovers in the receiving room and it seems like the core group will be back in its entirety."
Getting a full season out of the likes of Brown and Rice will do wonders for this franchise. Last season, Mahomes continued to show that he can work with any wide receiver thrown out there with him, but those three previously listed make his job easier.
Mahomes is excited about getting Rice back on the field after he missed most of last season due to injury.
"Expectations are high. I mean, he looks really good, he's running routes, he's catching the football. When we get back into the actual OTA's how much he'll be able to do, but he's been able to do everything here as far as running routes and everything like that," Mahomes said.
Mahomes is also looking forward to getting a veteran in Brown for a full season, should he be able to remain healthy.
"Y'all saw it in training camp, how special of a football player he is. He did everything the right way. He was in the building early, was in the building late, was teaching other guys, and for him to get injured in kind of a freak deal there in the first play of the pre-season, it stung," Mahomes said.
"I was happy to have him back at the end of the season, and for him to get back within the offense. I think now, with him hopefully having a offseason and training camp and staying healthy and continuing to grind through, his role will expand even more."
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.