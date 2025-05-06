Matchup Between Chiefs, Eagles to Be One of Season's Best
The Kansas City Chiefs suffered an embarrassing end to their quest to become the first team in National Football League history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Kansas City's blowout loss to the Eagles brought them crashing back down to Earth in a major way.
Still, the Chiefs are one of the top teams in the league. The Philadelphia Eagles are, too, of course, and the two teams are set to match up during the regular season. With the schedule soon to be released, the rematch between the two teams will soon be set.
Kevin Patra of NFL.com ranked the 10 matchups he thinks will be the best of the upcoming season. He believes the Super Bowl rematch between the Chiefs and Eagles will be one of the best games the season has to offer.
"The Super Bowl rematch might have been a dud, but that doesn't mean this game will follow suit. The Eagles blasted Kansas City with a dominating front in February, and Jalen Hurts divebombed the Chiefs defense. The last time Andy Reid's club got walloped in a Super Bowl, it set off an offensive line revamp. Another is taking place. The Eagles also lost key pieces along the defensive front, with Josh Sweat and Milton Williams leaving in free agency," Patra said.
"The matchup will show how far each squad has come since the Super Bowl. In the four matchups between the Eagles and Chiefs during the Hurts era, Kansas City won the first two and Philly won the last two. As if this bout needed more fire, there is also the backdrop of Eagles coach Nick Sirianni yelling at Chiefs fans the last time his club visited GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium."
The Chiefs have spent the offseason looking for various ways to improve their overall roster. While Kansas City still has work to do, there is reason to be excited for the upcoming season, as the Chiefs always have a shot at winning as long as Mahomes is under center.
Although the rematch will be different, as it is a regular season game and not the most important game of the season, it should still be an exciting game to watch.
Be sure to follow us on X (Twitter) @KCChiefsOnSI and @Domminchella to never miss another breaking news story again.
Click here to let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.