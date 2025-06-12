MLB Hall of Famer Sends Message to Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes
The stars were out in Kansas City on Tuesday, as several Kansas City Chiefs stars were in attendance for their neighbors, the Kansas City Royals' game against the New York Yankees.
Defensive end George Karlaftis threw out the first pitch to begin the game, as other Chiefs players sat front row to watch the Royals take on Major League Baseball's most notorious franchise. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also a part-owner of the Royals, was also in attendance, excited for the debut of a new star.
The Royals called up top prospect Jac Caglianone not too long ago in hopes he would be able to help the franchise get back to its winning ways. Mahomes and company were in attendance for his home debut. The game, unfortunately, went the way of the Yankees, as they defeated the Royals by the final score of 10-2.
MLB Hall of Famer, five-time World Series champion, and 1973 American League Most Valuable Player, and former Yankee star, Reggie Jackson, was also in attendance at Kauffman Stadium. The former Yankee star walked down to where Mahomes was seated and had to grab a picture with the Chiefs quarterback.
"In KC at @Royals & @Yankees game and ran in to this great football player. It’s always exciting watching you play," Jackson wrote and posted to X (formerly Twitter).
Jackson was originally drafted by the Kansas City Athletics back in the 1966 MLB Draft and made his debut the following season. The Athletics would move to Oakland the following season, which began the historic season of "Mr. October".
Much like Mahomes, Jackson was one of the best players in sports history during his playing years. Totaling a career .262 batting average, smashing 563 career home runs, and earning himself 14 All-Star nods, Jackson has penciled his name in MLB history books forever.
Mahomes, a former baseball player himself, keeps up with all things Royals, considering he plays across the parking lot from their home stadium. The Chiefs have seen more success in recent years compared to the Royals, but with a star like Caglianone now joining the big league roster, Kansas City may have two sports franchises that others should be wary of.
