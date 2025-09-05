Mahomes Has Historic 2025 Checklist Entering Brazil Opener
Patrick Mahomes has taken 7,453 snaps in his first eight seasons since the Chiefs traded up with Buffalo to draft him 10th overall in 2017. And even before he turns 30 years old later this month, he could own even more NFL history.
On Friday in the season-opener against the Chargers in São Paulo, Brazil (7 p.m. CT, YouTube, KSHB-TV 41, 96.5 The Fan) Mahomes needs just three touchdown passes to check off his first historic accomplishment. Hall of Famer Peyton Manning (293) holds the NFL record for most touchdown passes by a player in his first nine seasons, including playoffs.
Mahomes (291 entering his ninth season), can top Manning on Friday. Russell Wilson ranks second on that list, with 292 touchdown passes through his first nine NFL seasons (including postseason).
Counting only regular-season touchdown passes, Mahomes enters the 2025 campaign with 245 in his career. That’s tied with another legendary quarterback, Hall of Famer Dan Marino, for the most ever by a player before his 30th birthday. the most in NFL history. Mahomes, who turns 30 on Sept. 17 and plans to open a Kansas City steakhouse that night with Travis Kelce, can top Marino’s mark with just one touchdown pass Friday.
Here’s what else Mahomes can accomplish in 2025:
- Mahomes is on the verge of joining Peyton Manning (41,082) as the only players in NFL history with at least 40,000 passing yards in their first nine seasons, including the postseason. Entering 2025, Mahomes has 38,166 passing yards, including the playoffs.
- Needs 3,035 regular-season passing yards to surpass Dan Marino (35,386) for the third-most regular-season passing yards by a player in his first nine seasons in NFL history, trailing only Matt Ryan (37,701) and Peyton Manning (37,586). Mahomes enters 2025 with 32,352 regular-season passing yards.
- Needs 31 regular-season touchdown passes to surpass Peyton Manning (275) for the most by an NFL player in his first nine seasons. Mahomes has 245 career regular-season TD passes.
- Can become the third player all-time with at least 300 passing yards in 50 games during his first 11 career seasons, joining Drew Brees (57) and Matt Ryan (53). Mahomes has 48 career games with at least 300 passing yards in his first eight seasons.
- Can surpass Marino (46) for the most games ever with three-plus touchdown passes by a player in his first nine seasons. Mahomes enters 2025 with 42.
- Can become the sixth player in league history with to reach 25 touchdown passes in eight consecutive seasons, joining Peyton Manning (13 straight, 1998-2010), Drew Brees (11 from 2006-16), Philip Rivers (11 from 2008-18), Tom Brady (10 from 2009-18) and Kirk Cousins (eight from 2015- 22).
The top one-stop-shop for breaking Chiefs news is OnSI; the best way to get it is to follow @KCChiefsOnSI, @ZakSGilbert and @Domminchella on X (Twitter). Plus, make your statistical predictions for Patrick Mahomes this year by visiting our Facebook page (here).