Where Mahomes Ranks in AFC North LB's Toughest QB List
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been the poster boy for the Kansas City Chiefs since he took over the position in 2018. He has been one of the AFC's most feared quarterbacks since, as he can turn a play with no eyes into a highlight reel to watch back for decades.
Mahomes has also been one of the toughest quarterbacks to face off against for several linebackers in the league. But according to Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Von Noy, Mahomes is one of the Top 5 quarterbacks that he's faced to give him the most issues.
When joining NFL on ESPN, the veteran linebacker revealed who the five toughest quarterbacks to play against are for him throughout his career. With legendary Tom Brady ranking in the number one spot, it's almost natural that Mahomes fell in line right behind.
"He is that dude right now," Van Noy said. "He is the most poised quarterback in the NFL right now. His pocket presence, his awareness, I do enjoy sacking him, but his competitive level is number one right now. He does it at a high level each and every game. You can't really fool him, he does it all: he can run with the throw, his command of the offense and the trust he has with the O-Line, giving it to his guys."
While Brady ranks as the toughest quarterback Van Noy has ever faced, he continuously said that Mahomes is one of one compared to other quarterbacks currently playing in the NFL right now. After seeing how well that Mahomes has been able to grow into the player he is, he might be at the top until he doesn't want to be anymore.
The rest of Van Noy's list consisted of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow at number three, the legendary free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers at number four, and the Chiefs' bitter rival Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen, bringing in the final spot.
With the failed attempt at creating history this past winter, as the Chiefs fell short in the Super Bowl, Mahomes could elevate his game even more after tasting the bitterness of defeat. And if he does, other linebackers, not just Van Noy, should believe in the phenomenon that is Mahomes.
